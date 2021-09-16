This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Beautiful World, Where Are You: A Novel,” Sally Rooney (FSG)

2. “Forgotten in Death: An Eve Dallas Novel,” J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

3. “Billy Summers,” Stephen King (Scribner)

4. “A Slow Fire Burning: A Novel,” Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

5. “Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point,” Christos Gage and Reilly Brown (DC)

6. “Matrix: A Novel,” Lauren Groff (Riverhead)

7. “The Last Thing He Told Me,” Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

8. “The Noise: A Thriller,” James Patterson and J.D. Barker (Little, Brown)

9. “The Madness of Crowds: A Novel,” Louise Penny (Minotaur)

10. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig (Viking)

Nonfiction

1. “American Marxism,” Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

2. “The American Experiment: Dialogues on a Dream,” David M. Rubenstein (Simon & Schuster)

3. “This Bright Future: A Memoir,” Bobby Hall (Simon & Schuster)

4. “Countdown bin Laden: The Untold Story of the 247-Day Hunt to Bring the Mastermind of 9/11 to Justice,” Chris Wallace (Avid Reader)

5. “The Long Slide: Thirty Years in American Journalism,” Tucker Carlson (Threshold)

6. “The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide to Building Your Empire,” Rick Ross (Hanover Square)

7. “The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Official Cookbook & Entertaining Guide,” Kim Laidlaw, Jody Revenson and Caroline Hall (Insight)

8. “Declutter Like a Mother: A Guilt-Free, No-Stress Way to Transform Your Home and Your Life,” Allie Casazza (Thomas Nelson)

9. “Beautiful Country: A Memoir,” Qian Julie Wang (Doubleday)

10. “What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience and Healing,” Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)