Briefs for Saturday

A Seattle-based pizza chain is expanding to the Spokane area with its first restaurant and taproom to open near Gonzaga University.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Zeeks Pizza announced it will be opening at 1414 N. Hamilton St. in a building formerly occupied by Geno’s Pub and most recently, Cascadia Public House, which closed last month after its ownership group parted ways.

Zeeks Pizza will open the Spokane location in late October or early November, according to the Facebook post.

Zeeks Pizza was founded by Tom Vial and Doug McClure in 1993 It has 19 locations in the state.

Recovery rally moved to Zoom

The first annual recovery rally by the Kootenai Recovery Community Center that previously had been scheduled as an outdoor event on Saturday in Coeur d’Alene has been changed to a virtual event because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The event had been scheduled at the 15th St. Pavilion will now be changed to a Zoom meeting from 5-to-7:30 p.m. on Zoom (Webinar ID: 854 4049 7069, passcode 721708).

“Within our organization, we don’t choose agenda over community … we will always align with the preservation of a safe space for everyone,” said Monica Forbes, CEO of Recovery United Inc. and founder of KRCC.

From staff reports