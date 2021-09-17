Weekly jobless claims correction
UPDATED: Sat., Sept. 18, 2021
A Spokesman-Review article about Spokane County weekly jobless claims in Friday’s business section inaccurately reported when claims initially reached a pre-pandemic low. The county’s weekly jobless claims reached a pandemic-era low of 259 claims in July.
