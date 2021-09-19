NFL locals: Cooper Kupp hauls in two touchdowns in Rams win, Jalen Thompson leads Cardinals in tackles

By Jason Shoot The Spokesman-review

Cooper Kupp already has established quite a rapport with his new quarterback.

Kupp (Eastern Washington) reeled in nine receptions for 163 yards and two touchdowns for the Los Angeles Rams in a 27-24 road win against Indianapolis on Sunday.

Through two weeks with quarterback Matthew Stafford running the Rams offense, Kupp has amassed numbers ranking among the best receivers in the NFL. He has 16 catches, tied for first in the league. His 271 receiving yards rank third, and his three touchdown receptions are tied for third.

Stafford, who targeted Kupp 11 times against the Colts, found Kupp open on a 16-yard touchdown pass for a 7-0 lead with 3 minutes, 18 seconds left in the first quarter.

Kupp later beat his defender on a post route for a 10-yard TD catch, giving L.A. a 24-21 lead with 12:09 remaining.

Kupp and Stafford picked up a crucial first down in the fourth quarter with a 3-yard reception on third-and-1, sustaining a drive that ended with Matt Gay’s 38-yard field goal for a 27-24 lead with 2:23 left.

Arizona’s Jalen Thompson (Washington State) provided a team-high eight solo tackles, including two on the game’s final drive that ended with Minnesota kicker Greg Joseph missing a potential winning 37-yard field goal as time expired in the Cardinals’ 34-33 victory.

Kendrick Bourne (EWU) contributed two receptions for 10 yards and one carry for 16 yards for New England in a 25-6 victory against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Benson Mayowa (Idaho) collected three solo tackles for Seattle in a 33-30 overtime loss at home to Tennessee.

Samson Ebukam (EWU) made three tackles – two solo – in San Francisco’s 17-11 win at Philadelphia.

Buffalo’s Taiwan Jones (EWU) recovered a Miami fumble on a muffed punt return in the Bills’ 35-0 shutout of the Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Frankie Luvu (WSU) had one tackle for Carolina in a 26-7 victory over New Orleans in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kaden Elliss (Idaho) had a tackle for the Saints.