Sun., Sept. 19, 2021
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Texas at N.Y. Yankees MLB
6:30 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland Root
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: Detroit at Green Bay ESPN
5:15 p.m.: Detroit at Green Bay (Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli) ESPN2
Softball
4 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Ocasio vs. Team Osterman FS1
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland 920-AM
Football, college
6 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show 700-AM
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: Detroit at Green Bay 1080-AM
All events subject to change
