Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Toronto at Tampa Bay ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland Root

7 p.m.: San Francisco at San Diego FS1

Soccer, college men

4 p.m.: Notre Dame at Michigan ESPNU

Soccer, women

4:30 p.m.: International Friendly: U.S. vs. Paraguay FS1

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700 AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM

Baseball, High-A West championship

6:30 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5 FM

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland 700 AM

All events subject to change

