On the Air
Mon., Sept. 20, 2021
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Toronto at Tampa Bay ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland Root
7 p.m.: San Francisco at San Diego FS1
Soccer, college men
4 p.m.: Notre Dame at Michigan ESPNU
Soccer, women
4:30 p.m.: International Friendly: U.S. vs. Paraguay FS1
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700 AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM
Baseball, High-A West championship
6:30 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5 FM
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland 700 AM
All events subject to change
