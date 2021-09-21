The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 57° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

Correction

UPDATED: Tue., Sept. 21, 2021

NSC not federally funded

A story on Monday’s front page incorrectly said that the Spokane Regional Transportation Council’s Transportation Improvement Program only includes projects with such federal funding and that the North Spokane Corridor is slated to receive federal funding between 2022 and 2025. The NSC is not slated to receive any federal funding during that period.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.