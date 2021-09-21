Correction
UPDATED: Tue., Sept. 21, 2021
NSC not federally funded
A story on Monday’s front page incorrectly said that the Spokane Regional Transportation Council’s Transportation Improvement Program only includes projects with such federal funding and that the North Spokane Corridor is slated to receive federal funding between 2022 and 2025. The NSC is not slated to receive any federal funding during that period.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.