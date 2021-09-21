The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

9:30 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati OR Chicago White Sox at Detroit MLB

12:30 p.m.: Toronto at Tampa Bay MLB

4 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Boston ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland Root

7 p.m.: San Francisco at San Diego ESPN

Soccer, men

7 p.m.: Leagues Cup: León vs. Seattle ESPN2

Volleyball, college women

6 p.m.: Mississippi at Auburn ESPNU

7 p.m.: Southern Cal at UCLA Pac-12

8 p.m.: Utah at Washington ESPNU

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

6 p.m.: Paul Petrino Show 92.5-FM

Baseball, High-A West championship

6:30 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland 700-AM

All events subject to change

