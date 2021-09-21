On the Air
Tue., Sept. 21, 2021
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
9:30 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati OR Chicago White Sox at Detroit MLB
12:30 p.m.: Toronto at Tampa Bay MLB
4 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Boston ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland Root
7 p.m.: San Francisco at San Diego ESPN
Soccer, men
7 p.m.: Leagues Cup: León vs. Seattle ESPN2
Volleyball, college women
6 p.m.: Mississippi at Auburn ESPNU
7 p.m.: Southern Cal at UCLA Pac-12
8 p.m.: Utah at Washington ESPNU
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: Paul Petrino Show 92.5-FM
Baseball, High-A West championship
6:30 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland 700-AM
All events subject to change
