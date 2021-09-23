The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 53° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Friday’s TV highlights

Auto racing

4:55 a.m.: Formula 1 ESPNU

4 p.m.: NHRA FS1

6 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series: The Victoria FS1

1:55 a.m. (Saturday): Formula 1 practice ESPN2

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs ESPN

4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Boston ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Root

7 p.m.: Atlanta at San Diego ESPN

Boxing

7:35 p.m.: ShoBox: The New Generation SHO

Football, CFL

7:30 p.m.: Saskatchewan at British Columbia ESPN2

Football, college

4 p.m.: Brown at Harvard ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Wake Forest at Virginia ESPN2

Football, high school

7 p.m.: Central Valley at Mt. Spokane SWX

Golf

5 a.m.: Ryder Cup Golf

6 p.m.: LPGA: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Golf

8 p.m.: PGA Champions: Pure Insurance Championship Golf

Friday’s radio highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, High-A West championship

6:30 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels 700-AM

Saturday’s TV highlights

Auto racing

4:55 a.m.: Formula 1 qualifying ESPN2

Noon: IndyCar qualifying NBC Sports

2 p.m.: IMSA Championship NBC Sports

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: Alsco Uniforms 302 NBC Sports

Baseball, MLB

1 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Boston MLB

4 p.m.: Atlanta at San Diego Fox

6 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Root

Fishing

5 a.m.: Bassmaster Opens FS1

Football, college

Noon: Boise State at Utah State CBS

9 a.m.: Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin in Chicago Fox

11:30 a.m.: Washington State at Utah Pac-12

Noon: Cal Poly at Montana SWX

12:30 p.m.: Colorado State at Iowa FS1

12:30 p.m.: Texas A&M at Arkansas CBS

12:30 p.m.: Clemson at N.C. State ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Iowa State at Baylor Fox

12:30 p.m.: Rutgers at Michigan ABC

3 p.m.: UCLA at Stanford Pac-12

4 p.m.: Tennessee at Florida ESPN

4 p.m.: Nebraska at Michigan State FS1

4:30 p.m.: West Virginia at Oklahoma ABC

6:30 p.m.: California at Washington Pac-12

7:15 p.m.: South Florida at BYU ESPN2

7:30 p.m.: Arizona at Oregon ESPN

Golf

5 a.m.: Ryder Cup Golf

6 a.m.: Ryder Cup NBC

10 a.m.: LPGA: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Golf

Noon: Ryder Cup NBC

Noon: PGA Champions: Pure Insurance Championship Golf

Rugby

9:30 p.m.: Bristol at Wasps NBC Sports

Soccer, men, Premier League

4:30 a.m.: Manchester City at Chelsea NBC Sports

7 a.m.: TBA NBC Sports

9:30 a.m.: Liverpool at Burnley NBC Sports

Saturday’s radio highlights

Baseball, High-A West Championship

1 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

5 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels 92.5-FM

Football, college

9:30 a.m.: WSU at Utah 920-AM

4 p.m.: EWU at Southern Utah 700-AM

Sunday’s TV highlights

Auto racing

4:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Russian Grand Prix ESPN2

10 a.m.: NHRA FS1

11 a.m.: NHRA FS1

12:30 p.m.: IndyCar: Streets of Long Beach NBC Sports

4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: South Point 400 NBC Sports

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee TBS

1 p.m.: Houston at Oakland MLB

1 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels

4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Boston ESPN

Basketball, WNBA playoffs

Noon: TBD at Seattle ABC

2 p.m.: TBD at Minnesota ESPN2

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: L.A. Chargers at Kansas City CBS

10 a.m.: Chicago at Cleveland Fox

1:25 p.m.: Seattle at Minnesota Fox

5:20 p.m.: Green Bay at San Francisco NBC

Golf

9 a.m.: LPGA: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Golf

9 a.m.: Ryder Cup NBC

Noon: PGA Champions: Pure Insurance Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL preseason

6 p.m.: Vancouver vs. Seattle at Spokane Arena Root

Horse racing

9 a.m.: Patrons of Horsepower FS1

Soccer, college women

9 a.m.: Georgia at LSU ESPNU

11 a.m.: Baylor at TCU ESPNU

Soccer, men

6 a.m.: Premier league: Wolverhampton at Southampton NBC Sports

4 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at Sporting KC FS1

Volleyball, college women

3 p.m.: Baylor at Kansas State ESPNU

Sunday’s radio highlights

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM

Noon: Seattle at L.A. Angels 920-AM

Football, NFL

11 a.m.: Seattle at Minnesota 94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: Green Bay at San Francisco 700-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Most read stories