On the Air
Thu., Sept. 23, 2021
Friday’s TV highlights
Auto racing
4:55 a.m.: Formula 1 ESPNU
4 p.m.: NHRA FS1
6 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series: The Victoria FS1
1:55 a.m. (Saturday): Formula 1 practice ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs ESPN
4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Boston ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Root
7 p.m.: Atlanta at San Diego ESPN
Boxing
7:35 p.m.: ShoBox: The New Generation SHO
Football, CFL
7:30 p.m.: Saskatchewan at British Columbia ESPN2
Football, college
4 p.m.: Brown at Harvard ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Wake Forest at Virginia ESPN2
Football, high school
7 p.m.: Central Valley at Mt. Spokane SWX
Golf
5 a.m.: Ryder Cup Golf
6 p.m.: LPGA: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Golf
8 p.m.: PGA Champions: Pure Insurance Championship Golf
Friday’s radio highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, High-A West championship
6:30 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels 700-AM
Saturday’s TV highlights
Auto racing
4:55 a.m.: Formula 1 qualifying ESPN2
Noon: IndyCar qualifying NBC Sports
2 p.m.: IMSA Championship NBC Sports
4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: Alsco Uniforms 302 NBC Sports
Baseball, MLB
1 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Boston MLB
4 p.m.: Atlanta at San Diego Fox
6 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Root
Fishing
5 a.m.: Bassmaster Opens FS1
Football, college
Noon: Boise State at Utah State CBS
9 a.m.: Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin in Chicago Fox
11:30 a.m.: Washington State at Utah Pac-12
Noon: Cal Poly at Montana SWX
12:30 p.m.: Colorado State at Iowa FS1
12:30 p.m.: Texas A&M at Arkansas CBS
12:30 p.m.: Clemson at N.C. State ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Iowa State at Baylor Fox
12:30 p.m.: Rutgers at Michigan ABC
3 p.m.: UCLA at Stanford Pac-12
4 p.m.: Tennessee at Florida ESPN
4 p.m.: Nebraska at Michigan State FS1
4:30 p.m.: West Virginia at Oklahoma ABC
6:30 p.m.: California at Washington Pac-12
7:15 p.m.: South Florida at BYU ESPN2
7:30 p.m.: Arizona at Oregon ESPN
Golf
5 a.m.: Ryder Cup Golf
6 a.m.: Ryder Cup NBC
10 a.m.: LPGA: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Golf
Noon: Ryder Cup NBC
Noon: PGA Champions: Pure Insurance Championship Golf
Rugby
9:30 p.m.: Bristol at Wasps NBC Sports
Soccer, men, Premier League
4:30 a.m.: Manchester City at Chelsea NBC Sports
7 a.m.: TBA NBC Sports
9:30 a.m.: Liverpool at Burnley NBC Sports
Saturday’s radio highlights
Baseball, High-A West Championship
1 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
5 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels 92.5-FM
Football, college
9:30 a.m.: WSU at Utah 920-AM
4 p.m.: EWU at Southern Utah 700-AM
Sunday’s TV highlights
Auto racing
4:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Russian Grand Prix ESPN2
10 a.m.: NHRA FS1
11 a.m.: NHRA FS1
12:30 p.m.: IndyCar: Streets of Long Beach NBC Sports
4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: South Point 400 NBC Sports
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee TBS
1 p.m.: Houston at Oakland MLB
1 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels
4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Boston ESPN
Basketball, WNBA playoffs
Noon: TBD at Seattle ABC
2 p.m.: TBD at Minnesota ESPN2
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: L.A. Chargers at Kansas City CBS
10 a.m.: Chicago at Cleveland Fox
1:25 p.m.: Seattle at Minnesota Fox
5:20 p.m.: Green Bay at San Francisco NBC
Golf
9 a.m.: LPGA: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Golf
9 a.m.: Ryder Cup NBC
Noon: PGA Champions: Pure Insurance Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL preseason
6 p.m.: Vancouver vs. Seattle at Spokane Arena Root
Horse racing
9 a.m.: Patrons of Horsepower FS1
Soccer, college women
9 a.m.: Georgia at LSU ESPNU
11 a.m.: Baylor at TCU ESPNU
Soccer, men
6 a.m.: Premier league: Wolverhampton at Southampton NBC Sports
4 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at Sporting KC FS1
Volleyball, college women
3 p.m.: Baylor at Kansas State ESPNU
Sunday’s radio highlights
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
Noon: Seattle at L.A. Angels 920-AM
Football, NFL
11 a.m.: Seattle at Minnesota 94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: Green Bay at San Francisco 700-AM
All events subject to change
