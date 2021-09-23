Spokane Valley Fire roundup: Drivers are urged to slow down as seasons, weather change

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

The Spokane Valley Fire Department has been kept busy recently even though the number of reported fires has been dropping.

The number of car crashes is up, and the department has been urging drivers to slow down and pay attention as the seasons and weather change.

Calls from Sept. 13-19

Sept. 13: A crash involving a vehicle and two pedestrians was reported in the area of Adams Road and Wellesley Avenue at 12:18 p.m. A small, smoldering grass fire was reported in the 9100 block of East Appleway Avenue at 5:23 p.m. The fire was put out. OnStar notified 911 of a crash in the 3400 block of North Sargent Road at 7:01 p.m. The driver declined to be treated by medics.

Sept. 14: A caller reported someone had lit a car windshield on fire in the 1500 block of North Lily Road at 6:06 a.m. The fire went out quickly, and incendiary devices were found at the scene.

Sept. 15: A person on a Lime scooter collided with a vehicle at Pines Road and Montgomery Avenue at 9:06 p.m. The scooter rider was injured.

Sept. 16: A brush fire was reported in the 3000 block of North Fowler Road near the railroad tracks. There was a transient camp in the area, and it was reported that a woman was running around setting fires. The fire was put out.

Sept. 17: A fire alarm sounded at Park Place Retirement Center in the 600 block of South Park Road at 10:13 p.m. It was determined that dust had set off the alarm.

Sept. 18: A caller reported seeing flames coming from the roof of a home in the area of Maringo Drive and Marguerite Road at 11:55 a.m. Neighbors were attempting to put out the fire with garden hoses and a tree was reported to be on fire as well. The fire was put out. A two-vehicle crash involving an infant was reported at Sprague Avenue and Farr Road at 5:22 p.m. The sheriff’s office responded.

Sept. 19: A fair alarm sounded at Park Place Retirement Center at 8:32 a.m. It was determined that dust from a heater had set off the alarm. A two-vehicle crash was reported in the 13200 block of East Indiana Avenue on the railroad track at 3:16 p.m. Union Pacific was notified to stop trains from going through the area. No one was injured.

By the numbers: Crews responded to 426 calls the week of Sept. 13-19, including 346 calls for emergency medical services. Other calls included 29 car crashes, an oven fire and a fatal shooting at a hotel on Sullivan Road near Mission Avenue.

