This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Apples Never Fall,” Liane Moriarty (Holt)

2. “Harlem Shuffle: A Novel,” Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

3. “Vince Flynn: Enemy at the Gates,” Kyle Mills (Atria/Bestler)

4. “Beautiful World, Where Are You: A Novel,” Sally Rooney (FSG)

5. “Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point,” Christos Gage and Reilly Brown (DC)

6. “The Last Thing He Told Me,” Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

7. “Forgotten in Death: An Eve Dallas Novel,” J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

8. “Empire of the Vampire,” Jay Kristoff (St. Martin’s)

9. “A Slow Fire Burning: A Novel,” Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

10. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig (Viking)

Nonfiction

1. “An Unapologetic Cookbook,” Joshua Weissman (Alpha)

2. “American Marxism,” Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

3. “A Hunter-Gatherer’s Guide to the 21st Century: Evolution and the Challenges of Modern Life,” Heather Heying and Bret Weinstein (Portfolio)

4. “Take Back Your Time: The Guilt-Free Guide to Life Balance,” Christy Wright (Ramsey)

5. “Countdown bin Laden: The Untold Story of the 247-Day Hunt to Bring the Mastermind of 9/11 to Justice,” Chris Wallace (Avid Reader)

6. “Once Upon a Chef, the Cookbook: 100 Tested, Perfected, and Family-Approved Recipes,” Jennifer Segal (Clarkson Potter)

7. “Where Tomorrows Aren’t Promised: A Memoir of Survival and Hope,” Carmelo Anthony (Gallery)

8. “Cook Once Dinner Fix: Quick and Exciting Ways to Transform Tonight’s Dinner into Tomorrow’s Feast,” Cassy Joy Garcia (Simon & Schuster)

9. “Provoke: How Leaders Shape the Future by Overcoming Fatal Human Flaws,” Geoff Tuff, Steven Goldbach and Tom Fishburne (Wiley)

10. “You Got Anything Stronger?: Stories,” Gabrielle Union (Dey Street)