‘Beam me up!’: William Shatner reportedly going to space in Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin

New York Daily News

He’ll be a spaceman, and he played one on TV.

William Shatner will be part of the second space trip from Jeff Bezos’ company Blue Origin, according to a report.

The “Star Trek” star, 90, will take flight in October, TMZ reported. He will become the oldest person to ever travel to space.

Blue Origin’s first flight occurred in July, with Bezos, his brother Mark and two other passengers experiencing a few minutes of weightlessness in the 12-minute round trip.

Shatner is the first reported passenger on the second flight. Few details have been released about the follow-up trip.

No word on if Shatner will be in full Captain Kirk uniform for the journey.