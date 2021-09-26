NFL Locals: Former EWU teammates Cooper Kupp and Kendrick Bourne find the endzone

By Jason Shoot The Spokesman-Review

A pair of wide receivers who starred formerly at Eastern Washington were key playmakers in their respective NFL games on Sunday.

Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp (EWU) didn’t lead his team in receiving yards for the first time this season – DeSean Jackson had 120 – but Kupp did contribute with nine receptions for 96 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Rams’ 34-24 victory over defending champion Tampa Bay in Inglewood, California.

Kupp scored on a 2-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford to give the Rams a 14-7 lead with 51 seconds left in the opening quarter.

Kupp’s 10-yard touchdown reception midway through the third quarter gave L.A. a 28-14 lead.

Kupp’s 16 receptions this season is tied for third among all receivers in the NFL, and his 271 receiving yards is tied for fifth. His three touchdowns are tied for third, and his 146 yards after catch rank fourth.

Kendrick Bourne (EWU) reeled in six catches for a team-high 96 yards and a touchdown for New England in a 28-13 loss to New Orleans in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Bourne’s 22-yard touchdown reception from rookie quarterback Mac Jones pulled the Patriots within 21-13 with 9:22 left in the game, but New Orleans responded with a 6-minute touchdown drive to put the game away.

Jalen Thompson (WSU) recorded seven tackles, including four solos and a tackle for loss, in Arizona’s 21-19 victory over host Jacksonville in Florida.

Kaden Elliss (Idaho) had four tackles – three solos – and a hit on the quarterback for New Orleans.

Elijhaa Penny (Idaho) carried the ball four times for 6 yards for the New York Giants in a 17-14 loss to Atlanta in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Nsimba Webster (EWU) compiled three tackles (two solos), and he also fumbled once in a 26-6 loss at Cleveland.

Samson Ebukam (EWU) recorded one solo tackle for San Francisco in a 30-28 loss at home to Green Bay.