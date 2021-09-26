On the Air
Sun., Sept. 26, 2021
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati MLB
5:30 p.m.: Washington at Colorado MLB
7 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle Root
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: Philadelphia at Dallas ESPN
5:15 p.m.: Philadelphia at Dallas (MNF with Peyton and Eli) ESPN2
Soccer, men
Noon: Premier League: Brighton at Crystal Palace NBC Sports
Softball
4 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Jaquish vs. Team Eberle FS1
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle 920-AM
Football, college
6 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show 700-AM
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Dallas 1080-AM
All events subject to change
