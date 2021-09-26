Washington State volleyball downs No.6 Washington in five sets, extends win streak to eight games
UPDATED: Sun., Sept. 26, 2021
Washington State volleyball downed No.6 Washington in five sets, bouncing back for the win after a 46-44 loss in a seemingly never-ending fourth frame.
The Cougars (2-0, 8-4) won its second-straight over a ranked Pac-12 opponent, beating the Huskies (0-2, 7-4) by scores 25-14, 23-25, 25-16, 44-46 and 15-11 in Pullman on Sunday. WSU has not lost since opening the season 0-4.
The 46-44 point fourth tied an NCAA record for most in a single set, since Santa Clara beat Saint Mary’s by the same margin in 2017.
Pia Timmer led WSU with 31 kills, while Hannah Pukis provided 53 assists and Jehlarova Magda was a force in front of the net with 10 blocks.
WSU and UW will meet again on Nov. 27 in Seattle to close the regular season.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.