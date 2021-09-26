Washington State volleyball downs No.6 Washington in five sets, extends win streak to eight games

By Taylor Newquist The Spokesman-Review

Washington State volleyball downed No.6 Washington in five sets, bouncing back for the win after a 46-44 loss in a seemingly never-ending fourth frame.

The Cougars (2-0, 8-4) won its second-straight over a ranked Pac-12 opponent, beating the Huskies (0-2, 7-4) by scores 25-14, 23-25, 25-16, 44-46 and 15-11 in Pullman on Sunday. WSU has not lost since opening the season 0-4.

The 46-44 point fourth tied an NCAA record for most in a single set, since Santa Clara beat Saint Mary’s by the same margin in 2017.

Pia Timmer led WSU with 31 kills, while Hannah Pukis provided 53 assists and Jehlarova Magda was a force in front of the net with 10 blocks.

WSU and UW will meet again on Nov. 27 in Seattle to close the regular season.