On the Air
Mon., Sept. 27, 2021
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta FS1
7 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle Root
7 p.m.: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers ESPN
Basketball, WNBA playoffs
5 p.m.: Chicago at Connecticut ESPN2
7 p.m.: Phoenix at Las Vegas ESPN2
Hockey, NHL preseason
4 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Rangers NHL
7 p.m.: Colorado at Vegas NHL
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle 700-AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.