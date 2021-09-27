The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta FS1

7 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle Root

7 p.m.: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers ESPN

Basketball, WNBA playoffs

5 p.m.: Chicago at Connecticut ESPN2

7 p.m.: Phoenix at Las Vegas ESPN2

Hockey, NHL preseason

4 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Rangers NHL

7 p.m.: Colorado at Vegas NHL

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

6 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle 700-AM

All events subject to change

