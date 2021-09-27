Sports Highlights
UPDATED: Wed., Sept. 29, 2021
Baseball, MLB
Mariners pregame
6:30 p.m. (Root)
Oakland at Seattle
7 p.m. (Root)
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers
7 p.m. (ESPN)
Mariners postgame
10 p.m. (Root)
Golf, European Tour
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
5 a.m. Thursday (Golf)
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.