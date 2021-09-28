The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball

4 p.m.: Congressional Game for Charity FS1

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Washington at Colorado MLB

4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Toronto ESPN

7 p.m.: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers ESPN

Hockey, NHL preseason

4 p.m.: New Jersey at Washington NHL

Soccer, men, Campeones Cup

4:30 p.m.: Cruz Azul at Columbus Crew SC ESPN2

Volleyball, college women

4 p.m.: Florida at Georgia ESPNU

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

6 p.m.: The Paul Petrino Show 1080-AM

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle 700-AM

All events subject to change

