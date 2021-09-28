Race between Central Valley School District candidates Orebaugh, Chalich mirrors nationwide COVID debate

Family: Raised in Spokane Valley, the youngest of seven. Married to Leslie with three grown sons.

Originally a social studies and history teacher, over the course of time, Chalich says he put the emphasis on civics, government and the legal system. Also taught sociology, psychology and economics. Awards include Teacher of the Year and the 2009 Flame of Democracy award from the Washington State Bar Association for excellence in teaching civics and government.

Work experience: As a teenager worked in a produce stand, sold flowers and was a roofer. Later, Chalich coached football, wrestling, baseball, basketball and tennis during a 49-year career at Central Valley High School.

Education: Veradale Elementary School, Progress Elementary School, Greenacres Junior High, Issaquah Junior High, Central Valley High School. Earned associate’s degree at Columbia Basin College Montana-Western in Dillon. BS in education and history. He taught briefly at the local high school until Bill Ames brought him to Central Valley.

Work Experience: Has worked as a registered nurse since 1992. Worked as a flight nurse for over 10 years. Currently the lead faculty nurse educator for obstetric nursing at the Washington State University College of Nursing.

Education: Raised in Montana, earned bachelor’s degree in science and nursing from the University of Hawaii at Manoa and a master’s degree in science and nursing with an emphasis in education from Aspen University in Colorado.

Few political races in the Inland Northwest are more reflective of the times than the campaign for Position 5 on the Central Valley School District board.

It pits primary winner Pam Orebaugh, a nurse who opposes mask and vaccine mandates, against retired teacher Stan Chalich, a supporter of the current COVID measures who is mounting a write-in campaign.

Chalich acknowledged the challenge of a write-in campaign, but supporters are counting on his name familiarity and the fact that only 25% of eligible voters cast ballots in the primary.

Also on the ballot – officially, at least – is Rob Linebarger, who finished second to Orebaugh in the August primary but has since thrown his support to her.

Meanwhile, Linebarger is leading a recall effort against the three board members who aren’t up for re-election. Conservatives also have a write-in candidate at Position 2 in Bret Howell, after Teresa Landa ran unopposed in the primary.

Not surprisingly, the Position 5 campaign is dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic and how it’s been handled by those currently in power: Gov. Jay Inslee and the current CVSD board.

Even more in tune with the times, the Orebaugh-Chalich campaign is being waged less with yard signs than with daggers on Facebook and other social media.

In a Facebook post on Sept. 9, Orebaugh wrote of Chalich: “Please help pass the word he is liberal and against any changes to protect our kids.”

Chalich said he’s trying to bring school politics back to a more civilized era. He cited the Aug. 23 board meeting – when directors abruptly adjourned after some attendees refused to wear masks – as the catalyst for his decision to run.

However, his website includes sharp commentary by retired doctor Jerry LeClaire, who criticizes Linebarger’s allies by saying their “critical reading skills are so poor they cannot read the writing on the wall of the rathole into which they have descended.”

In an interview last week, Chalich referred to Orebaugh’s followers as a “radical group trying to push their interests down your throat.”

Again referencing the Aug. 23 board meeting, he likened the anti-mandate bloc as bullies.

“I don’t like bullies,” Chalich said. “Compromise is the key to democracy.”

However, Orebaugh said her supporters believe that the bully is Inslee.

“We’re being labeled as right-wing extremists, but all we’re asking for is to follow the Constitution, and our Constitution says we have a three-tiered government, not a governor who does everything by himself.”

At the same time, Orebaugh acknowledges that the board is limited by the mandate and the threat by the state superintendent’s office to withhold funding to districts that defy it.

“I can see where the school board is on this,” Orebaugh said. She urged the board to “try harder” in what she described as vague state laws on how far any school board could go in defying the mandate.

The race is dominated by the issue of masks in schools.

Orebaugh, the lead faculty nurse educator for obstetric nursing at the Washington State University College of Nursing, said she believes parents should have the final say in whether their children wear masks in school. She also opposed Inslee’s vaccine mandate for public employees.

“I’ve actually done the research,” said Orebaugh, a mother of five who emphasized that she’s not anti-mask, but anti-mandate.

“I wear a mask at the hospital, but I know how to properly wear it, and it has a high efficacy,” Orebaugh said. “But when we’re talking about a kid wearing cloth masks that are filthy … plus, they don’t know how to wear the mask, and that may be more harm than benefit.”

Chalich bristles at that argument.

“What does it hurt me to put on a mask if I’m protecting you,” said Chalich, who retired in 2017 after almost five decades as a teacher and coach at Central Valley High School.

“My interest has to be your interest, and for all of the students in our community,” Chalich said. “I will follow whatever the local and state guidelines are.”

Chalich’s roots in the community go deep; he grew up in a fruit orchard just one block from the high school he would teach at for 49 years.

“Personally, it was never a job,” Chalich said. “I always loved my students.”

Chalich said he valued the give-and-take of civics classes. “You always have your say, buy not necessarily your way,” he said.

The candidates are also split on other issues. Orebaugh said she’s skeptical about the district’s commitment to “high-quality education that doesn’t have indoctrination.”

“I have a strong relationship with Jesus and I’m a strong Christian,” Orebaugh said. “But when the schools start teaching against our belief system … that’s not your job.”

On transgender issues, Orebaugh said “I feel sorry for those people who are confused that way. I’m not putting judgment on them at all, I’m just saying don’t tell my child what they should be when God made them a girl or God made them a boy.”

She’s also unconvinced that critical race theory isn’t being taught, however furtively, in district schools.

Chalich was blunt on the subject. “It’s not being taught,” he said.