On the Air
UPDATED: Wed., Sept. 29, 2021
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis MLB
4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta OR NY Yankees at Toronto MLB
7:30 p.m.: San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at San Francisco MLB
Basketball, WNBA semifinals
5 p.m.: Chicago at Connecticut ESPN2
7 p.m.: Phoenix at Las Vegas ESPN2
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: Virginia at Miami ESPN
4:30 p.m.: Ark.-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&M ESPNU
Football, NFL
5:20 p.m.: Jacksonville at Cincinnati NFL
Golf
5 a.m.: EPGA: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Golf
1 p.m.: PGA: Sanderson Farms Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL preseason
4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Boston TNT
7 p.m.: Vegas vs. Los Angeles in Salt Lake City TNT
Soccer, college women
2 p.m.: Washington at Colorado Pac-12
4 p.m.: Oregon at California Pac-12
6 p.m.: Oregon State at Stanford Pac-12
8 p.m.: UCLA at Arizona Pac-12
Triathlon, Super League
4 p.m.: Championship Series (Taped) CBS Sports
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: Cougar Coaches Show 920-AM
Football, NFL
5 p.m.: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals 700-AM
All events are subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.