The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 47° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

UPDATED: Wed., Sept. 29, 2021

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis MLB

4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta OR NY Yankees at Toronto MLB

7:30 p.m.: San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at San Francisco MLB

Basketball, WNBA semifinals

5 p.m.: Chicago at Connecticut ESPN2

7 p.m.: Phoenix at Las Vegas ESPN2

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: Virginia at Miami ESPN

4:30 p.m.: Ark.-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&M ESPNU

Football, NFL

5:20 p.m.: Jacksonville at Cincinnati NFL

Golf

5 a.m.: EPGA: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Golf

1 p.m.: PGA: Sanderson Farms Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL preseason

4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Boston TNT

7 p.m.: Vegas vs. Los Angeles in Salt Lake City TNT

Soccer, college women

2 p.m.: Washington at Colorado Pac-12

4 p.m.: Oregon at California Pac-12

6 p.m.: Oregon State at Stanford Pac-12

8 p.m.: UCLA at Arizona Pac-12

Triathlon, Super League

4 p.m.: Championship Series (Taped) CBS Sports

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

6 p.m.: Cougar Coaches Show 920-AM

Football, NFL

5 p.m.: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals 700-AM

All events are subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.