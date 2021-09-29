Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories launches virtual tour of Pullman manufacturing facility

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories has launched a virtual tour of its Pullman manufacturing facility.

The Pullman-based company launched the virtual tour in conjunction with Friday’s Manufacturing Day, created by the National Association of Manufacturers and the Manufacturing Institute to highlight the industry through events and education, according to a company release.

“In a typical year, we take hundreds of people on tours of our manufacturing locations,” Leith Sorenson, SEL’s senior vice president of manufacturing, said in a statement. “While our facilities currently have COVID-19 safety protocols in place, which limit in-person visits, we wanted to take part in Manufacturing Day by showcasing what we do and what modern manufacturing looks like.”

SEL has also created a “career sneak peek” manufacturing classroom kit that teaches students about manufacturing via creating their own “paper circuit” factory.

The classroom kit also guides them through solving a variety of management and production problems to make their factories efficient, according to the company.

SEL, founded in 1982, invents, designs and builds digital products that protect power grids worldwide.

To view the virtual SEL manufacturing tour, visit selinc.com/virtualtour.