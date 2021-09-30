On the Air
Thu., Sept. 30, 2021
Friday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees MLB
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers MLB
7 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle Root
Football, college
4 p.m.: Dartmouth at Penn ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Houston at Tulsa ESPN
5 p.m.: Iowa at Maryland FS1
Football, high school
4 p.m.: Medina at Mentor ESPN2
7 p.m.: St. Frances Academy vs. De La Salle ESPN2
Golf
5 a.m.: EPGA: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Golf
10 a.m.: LPGA: ShopRite LPGA Classic Golf
1 p.m.: PGA: Sanderson Farms Championship Golf
Soccer, college men
2 p.m.: Michigan at Indiana ESPNU
Volleyball, college women
7 p.m.: USC at Washington State Pac-12
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle 920-AM
Football, high school, GSL
6:30 p.m.: LC vs. Mt. Spokane at Union Stadium 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
10 a.m.: NASCAR Truck Series: Playoff Race at Talladega FS1
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series: Sparks 300 at Talladega NBC Sports
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees MLB
1 p.m.: San Diego at San Francisco MLB
4 p.m.: TBA Fox
6 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle Root
Fishing
5 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series FS1
Football, college
9 a.m.: Arkansas at Georgia ESPN
9 a.m.: Michigan at Wisconsin Fox
11:30 a.m.: Cincinnati at Notre Dame NBC
12:30 p.m.: Ole Miss at Alabama CBS
12:30 p.m.: Oregon at Stanford ABC
12:30 p.m.: Oklahoma at Kansas State Fox
2:30 p.m.: Washington State at California Pac-12
3 p.m.: Florida at Kentucky ESPN
4 p.m.: Baylor at Oklahoma State ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: Indiana at Penn State ABC
4:30 p.m.: Western Kentucky at Michigan State FS1
6 p.m.: Washington at Oregon St. Pac-12
6 p.m.: Auburn at LSU ESPN
7:30 p.m.: Montana at Eastern Washington ESPN2
7:30 p.m.: Arizona State at UCLA FS1
8 p.m.: Fresno State at Hawaii CBS Sports
Golf
5 a.m.: EPGA: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Golf
10 a.m.: LPGA: ShopRite LPGA Classic Golf
1 p.m.: PGA: Sanderson Farms Championship Golf
Rugby, Premiership
10 p.m.: Exeter at Sale NBC Sports
Soccer, men, Premier League
4:30 a.m.: Everton at Manchester United NBC Sports
7 a.m.: TBA NBC Sports
7 a.m.: Southampton at Chelsea USA
9:30 a.m.: Arsenal at Brighton NBC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
College football
12:45 p.m.: Lewis & Clark at Whitworth 1230-AM
2:30 p.m.: Washington State at Cal 920-AM
7 p.m.: Idaho at UC Davis 92.5-FM
7:30 p.m.: Montana at Eastern Washington 700-AM
Baseball
5 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle 920-AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Turkish Grand Prix ESPN2
11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: YellaWood 500 FS1
11:30 a.m.: FIM MotoGP NBC Sports
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers TBS
Noon: L.A. Angels at Seattle Root
Basketball, WNBA playoffs
10 a.m.: Connecticut at Chicago ESPN
Noon: Las Vegas at Phoenix ABC
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Kansas City at Philadelphia CBS
1:05 p.m.: Seattle at San Francisco Fox
1:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Green Bay CBS
5:20 p.m.: Tampa Bay at New England NBC
Futsal
9:50 a.m.: FIFA World Cup: TBD FS1
Golf
4 a.m.: EPGA: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Golf
10 a.m.: LPGA: ShopRite LPGA Classic Golf
1 p.m.: PGA: Sanderson Farms Championship Golf
Horse racing
1:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Soccer, college men
3 p.m.: UCLA at Washington Pac-12
Soccer, college women
10 a.m.: Arkansas at Georgia ESPNU
11 a.m.: Washington at Utah Pac-12
11:30 a.m.: Providence at Georgetown FS1
Soccer, men
6 a.m.: Premier League: Leicester City at Crystal Palace NBC Sports
8:30 a.m.: Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool NBC Sports
Noon: USL: New Mexico United at Louisville City FC ESPN2
2:30 p.m.: MLS: Inter Miami at Portland FS1
Volleyball, college women
Noon: Alabama at Auburn ESPNU
1 p.m.: USC at Washington Pac-12
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball
11 a.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle 920-AM
NFL
11 a.m.: Seattle at San Francisco 94.5-FM
All events subject to change
