On the Air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees MLB

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers MLB

7 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle Root

Football, college

4 p.m.: Dartmouth at Penn ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Houston at Tulsa ESPN

5 p.m.: Iowa at Maryland FS1

Football, high school

4 p.m.: Medina at Mentor ESPN2

7 p.m.: St. Frances Academy vs. De La Salle ESPN2

Golf

5 a.m.: EPGA: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Golf

10 a.m.: LPGA: ShopRite LPGA Classic Golf

1 p.m.: PGA: Sanderson Farms Championship Golf

Soccer, college men

2 p.m.: Michigan at Indiana ESPNU

Volleyball, college women

7 p.m.: USC at Washington State Pac-12

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle 920-AM

Football, high school, GSL

6:30 p.m.: LC vs. Mt. Spokane at Union Stadium 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

10 a.m.: NASCAR Truck Series: Playoff Race at Talladega FS1

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series: Sparks 300 at Talladega NBC Sports

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees MLB

1 p.m.: San Diego at San Francisco MLB

4 p.m.: TBA Fox

6 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle Root

Fishing

5 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series FS1

Football, college

9 a.m.: Arkansas at Georgia ESPN

9 a.m.: Michigan at Wisconsin Fox

11:30 a.m.: Cincinnati at Notre Dame NBC

12:30 p.m.: Ole Miss at Alabama CBS

12:30 p.m.: Oregon at Stanford ABC

12:30 p.m.: Oklahoma at Kansas State Fox

2:30 p.m.: Washington State at California Pac-12

3 p.m.: Florida at Kentucky ESPN

4 p.m.: Baylor at Oklahoma State ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: Indiana at Penn State ABC

4:30 p.m.: Western Kentucky at Michigan State FS1

6 p.m.: Washington at Oregon St. Pac-12

6 p.m.: Auburn at LSU ESPN

7:30 p.m.: Montana at Eastern Washington ESPN2

7:30 p.m.: Arizona State at UCLA FS1

8 p.m.: Fresno State at Hawaii CBS Sports

Golf

5 a.m.: EPGA: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Golf

10 a.m.: LPGA: ShopRite LPGA Classic Golf

1 p.m.: PGA: Sanderson Farms Championship Golf

Rugby, Premiership

10 p.m.: Exeter at Sale NBC Sports

Soccer, men, Premier League

4:30 a.m.: Everton at Manchester United NBC Sports

7 a.m.: TBA NBC Sports

7 a.m.: Southampton at Chelsea USA

9:30 a.m.: Arsenal at Brighton NBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

College football

12:45 p.m.: Lewis & Clark at Whitworth 1230-AM

2:30 p.m.: Washington State at Cal 920-AM

7 p.m.: Idaho at UC Davis 92.5-FM

7:30 p.m.: Montana at Eastern Washington 700-AM

Baseball

5 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle 920-AM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Turkish Grand Prix ESPN2

11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: YellaWood 500 FS1

11:30 a.m.: FIM MotoGP NBC Sports

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers TBS

Noon: L.A. Angels at Seattle Root

Basketball, WNBA playoffs

10 a.m.: Connecticut at Chicago ESPN

Noon: Las Vegas at Phoenix ABC

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Kansas City at Philadelphia CBS

1:05 p.m.: Seattle at San Francisco Fox

1:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Green Bay CBS

5:20 p.m.: Tampa Bay at New England NBC

Futsal

9:50 a.m.: FIFA World Cup: TBD FS1

Golf

4 a.m.: EPGA: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Golf

10 a.m.: LPGA: ShopRite LPGA Classic Golf

1 p.m.: PGA: Sanderson Farms Championship Golf

Horse racing

1:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Soccer, college men

3 p.m.: UCLA at Washington Pac-12

Soccer, college women

10 a.m.: Arkansas at Georgia ESPNU

11 a.m.: Washington at Utah Pac-12

11:30 a.m.: Providence at Georgetown FS1

Soccer, men

6 a.m.: Premier League: Leicester City at Crystal Palace NBC Sports

8:30 a.m.: Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool NBC Sports

Noon: USL: New Mexico United at Louisville City FC ESPN2

2:30 p.m.: MLS: Inter Miami at Portland FS1

Volleyball, college women

Noon: Alabama at Auburn ESPNU

1 p.m.: USC at Washington Pac-12

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball

11 a.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle 920-AM

NFL

11 a.m.: Seattle at San Francisco 94.5-FM

