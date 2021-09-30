Special interest group: Netchix enjoy camaraderie and weekly game of badminton

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

In this new series, we celebrate special interest groups. Whether you get together to play tennis, board games, take long walks, eat lunch, create art, connect with your neighbors or gather with friends, nothing is too small to celebrate. Please share your story with us by emailing Cindy Hval at dchval@juno.com or call Katharine Kumangai at (509) 459-5389.

Birdies flew through the air.

The soft, but steady thwacking sound of rackets connecting with them mingled with laughter and filled the gym at Focused Fitness Community Center in Spokane Valley last week.

For several years a small group of women has met to play badminton each Tuesday. They’ve dubbed themselves the “Netchix,” and their fitness-based friendship has expanded beyond the gym walls.

“We met here at a fitness class about five years ago,” said Arnie Saddler. “If only 10 people or less showed up, the instructor would say, ‘Let’s play badminton.’ ”

When that class ended, a core group decided to continue their connection.

“We wanted to play badminton,” explained Merry Young.

In 2018, they signed a contract to rent the gym for an hour each Tuesday. When the coronavirus struck, the gym had to close for a couple of months. Its reopening under state guidelines meant they had to limit the size of their group, but to the ladies’ delight, the smaller group of six led to greater connection.

“We started to meet for lunch or to celebrate birthdays or for wine-tasting,” Saddler recalled.

Once a month, they gather outside the gym, but their weekly badminton games are at the heart of their friendship. However, their version of the game isn’t a cutthroat competition.

“We don’t keep score,” Barbara Bain said. “It’s about comradeship, and it’s for our mental health as well as our physical health.”

Shelly Bajadali grinned.

“I usually bring music,” she said. “I love the people I play with.”

Young nodded.

“We have our own rules,” she said. “And we try not to swear.”

On a typical Tuesday, they set up with three ladies on each side of the net. Every 15 minutes, someone yells, “Change!” and they rotate. This livens up the play and the exercise, and it is a workout.

“Sandy hits the hardest,” Saddler said. “She hits it so far!”

Sandy Mueller shrugged.

“My dad and I played badminton when I was young,” she said.

Chasing the birdie (or shuttlecock) and bending to pick it up, gets heart rates pumping.

“It’s definitely aerobic,” said Susan English.

The women range in age from 62 to 79 and agreed that making new friends later in life can be challenging.

“Who would have thought we’d find each other at our age and in this atmosphere?” Saddler asked.

As they picked up their rackets and headed to the net, English summed up the enjoyment they feel when they’re together.

“We have the same spirit,” she said. “I love to laugh, but I hate exercise. This isn’t exercise. This is fun!”

