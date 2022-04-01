On the Air
UPDATED: Fri., April 1, 2022
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying FS1
7:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying FS1
10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: ToyotaCare 250 FS1
Baseball, college
3:30 p.m.: Stanford at Oregon St. Pac-12
Baseball, MLB spring training
6:30 p.m.: Milwaukee vs. Seattle Root
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Atlanta NBA
Basketball, men’s NCAA Tournament
3:09 p.m.: Villanova vs. Kansas TBS
5:49 p.m.: North Carolina vs. Duke TBS
Golf
9 a.m.: Augusta National Women’s Amateur NBC
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open Golf
12:30 p.m.: PGA Champions: Rapiscan Systems Classic Golf
12:30 p.m.: PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open NBC
2 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Chevron Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
9:30 a.m.: Florida at New Jersey NHL
Noon: Pittsburgh at Colorado ABC
4 p.m.: Montreal at Tampa Bay NHL
Horse racing, NYRA
1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Soccer, men’s Premier League
4:30 a.m.: Watford at Liverpool USA
7 a.m.: Brentford at Chelsea USA
9:30 a.m.: Leicester City at Manchester United USA
Soccer, women, NWSL Challenge Cup
1 p.m.: Angel City FC at San Diego Wave FC CBS
Softball, college
1:30 p.m.: Washington at Arizona Pac-12/Washington
7 p.m.: Oregon at UCLA Pac-12
Water polo, college women
Noon: Arizona State at UCLA Pac-12
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
1:45 p.m.: Utah at Washington St. 920-AM
Basketball, men’s NCAA Tournament
1:30 p.m.: Broadcast begins 700-AM
3:09 p.m.: Kansas vs. Villanova 700-AM
5:49 p.m.: Duke vs. North Carolina 700-AM
All events subject to change
