Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
UPDATED: Fri., April 1, 2022

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying FS1

7:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying FS1

10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: ToyotaCare 250 FS1

Baseball, college

3:30 p.m.: Stanford at Oregon St. Pac-12

Baseball, MLB spring training

6:30 p.m.: Milwaukee vs. Seattle Root

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Atlanta NBA

Basketball, men’s NCAA Tournament

3:09 p.m.: Villanova vs. Kansas TBS

5:49 p.m.: North Carolina vs. Duke TBS

Golf

9 a.m.: Augusta National Women’s Amateur NBC

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open Golf

12:30 p.m.: PGA Champions: Rapiscan Systems Classic Golf

12:30 p.m.: PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open NBC

2 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Chevron Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

9:30 a.m.: Florida at New Jersey NHL

Noon: Pittsburgh at Colorado ABC

4 p.m.: Montreal at Tampa Bay NHL

Horse racing, NYRA

1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Soccer, men’s Premier League

4:30 a.m.: Watford at Liverpool USA

7 a.m.: Brentford at Chelsea USA

9:30 a.m.: Leicester City at Manchester United USA

Soccer, women, NWSL Challenge Cup

1 p.m.: Angel City FC at San Diego Wave FC CBS

Softball, college

1:30 p.m.: Washington at Arizona Pac-12/Washington

7 p.m.: Oregon at UCLA Pac-12

Water polo, college women

Noon: Arizona State at UCLA Pac-12

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

1:45 p.m.: Utah at Washington St. 920-AM

Basketball, men’s NCAA Tournament

1:30 p.m.: Broadcast begins 700-AM

3:09 p.m.: Kansas vs. Villanova 700-AM

5:49 p.m.: Duke vs. North Carolina 700-AM

All events subject to change

