Sun., April 3, 2022
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
1 p.m.: Arizona vs. Seattle Root
Basketball, Men’s NCAA Tournament
6:20 p.m.: Championship: Kansas vs. North Carolina TBS
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago ESPN
7:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix NBA
Soccer, men
Noon: Premier League: Arsenal at Crystal Palace USA
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
Basketball, Men’s NCAA Tournament
3:30 p.m.: Championship: Kansas vs. North Carolina 700-AM
