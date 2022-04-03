The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Rain 45° Rain
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

1 p.m.: Arizona vs. Seattle Root

Basketball, Men’s NCAA Tournament

6:20 p.m.: Championship: Kansas vs. North Carolina TBS

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago ESPN

7:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix NBA

Soccer, men

Noon: Premier League: Arsenal at Crystal Palace USA

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

Basketball, Men’s NCAA Tournament

3:30 p.m.: Championship: Kansas vs. North Carolina 700-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.