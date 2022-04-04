Education Notebook: Valley Christian wins state Knowledge Bowl competition

Valley Christian School’s Knowledge Bowl Team placed first at the state tournament in Richland on March 19, with a score of 566 points.

In addition to placing first among 1B schools in the regional tournament, the students are the first VCS team to win the first place trophy since 2013.

Kindergarten registrationKindergarten registration for Spokane Public Schools is now open for the 2022-23 school year.

To register your student, a birth certificate or other official verification of age, medically verified immunization records, a Part B Health Record and proof of residency will be required. Student must be age 5 on or before Aug. 31.

For more information or to begin the registration process, visit spokaneschool.org/page/2751.

Numerica scholarships

Numerica Credit Union is offering Starting Off Right Scholarships, worth $1,000 each, to 10 high school seniors pursuing education in a trade, vocational, certificate, associate or bachelor’s degree program next fall

Eligibility requirements include being a Numerica member in good standing, two letters of recommendation and a copy of an acceptance letter from a regionally or nationally accredited institution.

Applications close midnight April 30 with winners notified by June 3. For further requirements or to apply, visit numericacu.com/learn/financial-education.

Cheney hiring

Cheney Public Schools is hiring for open positions including teachers, paraeducators, support staff, coaches, bus drivers, substitutes and more with salaries ranging from $15-19.36/hour or $135/150/day.

Specific salaries, role requirements and positions are available to view and apply for at cheneysd.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx.