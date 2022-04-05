On the Air
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
9:30 a.m.: Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay MLB
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: Brooklyn at New York ESPN
4:45 p.m.: Brooklyn at New York (NBA75 Celebration Broadcast) ESPN2
7:05 p.m.: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers ESPN
Golf, PGA Tour
Noon: The Masters Par 3 Contest ESPN
Hockey, AHL
4 p.m.: Syracuse at Toronto NHL
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Washington TNT
5 p.m.: Seattle at St. Louis Root
7 p.m.: Calgary at Anaheim TNT
Rodeo, PBR
8 p.m.: Everett Invitational CBSSN
Soccer, men’s
Noon: UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Chelsea CBS
7 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: NY City FC at Seattle FS1
Softball, college
4 p.m.: Kentucky at Louisville ESPNU
Water polo, college women’s
5 p.m.: Santa Clara at Stanford Pac-12
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events subject to change
