The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Night 32° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

UPDATED: Tue., April 5, 2022

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

9:30 a.m.: Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay MLB

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: Brooklyn at New York ESPN

4:45 p.m.: Brooklyn at New York (NBA75 Celebration Broadcast) ESPN2

7:05 p.m.: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers ESPN

Golf, PGA Tour

Noon: The Masters Par 3 Contest ESPN

Hockey, AHL

4 p.m.: Syracuse at Toronto NHL

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Washington TNT

5 p.m.: Seattle at St. Louis Root

7 p.m.: Calgary at Anaheim TNT

Rodeo, PBR

8 p.m.: Everett Invitational CBSSN

Soccer, men’s

Noon: UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Chelsea CBS

7 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: NY City FC at Seattle FS1

Softball, college

4 p.m.: Kentucky at Louisville ESPNU

Water polo, college women’s

5 p.m.: Santa Clara at Stanford Pac-12

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.