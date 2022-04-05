The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Max Workman helps Mead baseball sweep NC; Tyler Alm pitches Mt. Spokane over G-Prep

UPDATED: Tue., April 5, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. 

Baseball

Mead 20, North Central 5 (1st game): Max Workman went 4 for 4 with two triples, five RBIs and five runs and the visiting Panthers (7-2, 6-1) beat the Wolfpack (1-7, 1-6) in the first game of a GSL 4A/3A doubleheader at Mead HS. Mitchell Holliday went 4 for 4 with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs.

Mead 9, North Central 5 (2nd game): Xavier Hattenburg went 3 for 5 with a double, triple and five RBIs and the Panthers (8-2, 7-1) swept the Wolfpack (1-8, 1-7). Mitchell Holliday went 3 for 3 with an RBI for Mead.

University 13, Ridgeline 1 (1st game): Trenton Hiatt knocked in three runs and the Titans (7-2, 6-1) topped the visiting Falcons (1-7, 1-6) in the first game of a GSL 4A/3A doubleheader. Dominic Longo struck out four in two innings of perfect relief and went 2 for 4 with two runs.

University 13, Ridgeline 0 (2nd game): Brandon Faire went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs and the visiting Titans (8-2, 7-1) swept the Falcons (1-8, 1-7). Jason Morton and Ricco Longo combined on a one-hitter for U-Hi.

Mt. Spokane 4, Gonzaga Prep 1: Tyler Alm allowed no earned runs and struck out six and the Wildcats (6-4, 5-2) beat the visiting Bullpups (6-4, 4-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Jaxson Davis had two hits with a double for Mt. Spokane.

Central Valley 4, Lewis and Clark 0 (1st game): Luke Abshire struck out 11 in a complete game and the visiting Bears (4-6, 4-3) beat the Tigers (6-3, 5-2) in the first game of a GSL 4A/3A doubleheader at Hart Field.

Central Valley 9, Lewis and Clark 5 (2nd game): Kamden Lanphere went 2 for 4 with four RBIs and the visiting Bears (5-6, 5-3) swept the Tigers (6-4, 5-3). Luke Abshire went 3 for 4 with three BRIs and Kyler Wasley struck out eight over five innings for CV.

Pullman 3, Clarkston 1: Tyler Elbracht allowed one run on two hits with four strikeouts and the Greyhounds (3-3, 2-0) edged the Bantams (2-2, 0-2) in a GSL 2A game. The second game was postponed. Joey Hecker and Nicholas Robison knocked in runs for Pullman.

Chewelah 13, East Valley 0: Zach Bowman struck out 13 in a complete-game one-hitter and the Cougars (9-0) beat the visiting Knights (2-6) in a nonleague game. Clay Jeanneret had three of Chewelah’s 11 stolen bases.

Deer Park 12, Ellensburg 9: Teagan Tobeck had three hits with a double, triple and three RBIs and the visiting Stags (7-3) beat the Bulldogs (5-1) in a nonleague game. Braylon Dean scored two runs with three RBIs and a triple for DP.

Softball

Colfax 7, Clarkston 2: Jorja Koerner had two hits with a double and two RBIs and the visiting Bulldogs (7-1) beat the Bantams (3-1) in a nonleague game.

