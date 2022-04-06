The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Correction for April 7, 2022

UPDATED: Wed., April 6, 2022

Acreage sold to U.S. Fish and Wildlife

An April 6 story on page Northwest 4 by the Longview Daily News misstated how the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services acquired 160 acres of the Steigerwald Lake National Wildlife Refuge. The Friends of the Columbia Gorge Land Trust sold the acreage to the federal department.

