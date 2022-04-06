Correction for April 7, 2022
UPDATED: Wed., April 6, 2022
Acreage sold to U.S. Fish and Wildlife
An April 6 story on page Northwest 4 by the Longview Daily News misstated how the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services acquired 160 acres of the Steigerwald Lake National Wildlife Refuge. The Friends of the Columbia Gorge Land Trust sold the acreage to the federal department.
