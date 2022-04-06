On the Air
UPDATED: Wed., April 6, 2022
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
Noon: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying FS1
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying FS1
5 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series FS1
7:55 p.m.: Formula 1: Practice ESPNEWS
10:55 p.m.: Formula 1: Practice ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs MLB
5 p.m.: Cincinnati at Atlanta ESPN2
7 p.m.: Regional coverage: Houston at L.A. Angels or San Diego at Arizona (joined in progress) MLB
Basketball, high school boys
12:30 p.m.: State Champions Invitational: Sidwell Friends (D.C.) vs. Calvary Christian (Fla.) ESPNU
2:30 p.m.: State Champions Invitational: Norcross (Ga.) vs. Auburn (Wash.) ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Boston at Milwaukee TNT
7 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Golden State TNT
Basketball, NBA G League
4:30 p.m.: Capital City at Raptors 905 NBATV
5 p.m.: Texas at Rio Grande Valley ESPNEWS
7 p.m.: South Bay at Agua Caliente NBATV
Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: The Masters ESPN
Hockey, college men’s Frozen Four
2 p.m.: Denver vs. Michigan ESPN2
5:30 p.m.: Minnesota vs. Minnesota St. ESPNU
Hockey, NHL
5:30 p.m.: Seattle at Chicago Root
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
