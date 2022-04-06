The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

UPDATED: Wed., April 6, 2022

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

Noon: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying FS1

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying FS1

5 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series FS1

7:55 p.m.: Formula 1: Practice ESPNEWS

10:55 p.m.: Formula 1: Practice ESPN2

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs MLB

5 p.m.: Cincinnati at Atlanta ESPN2

7 p.m.: Regional coverage: Houston at L.A. Angels or San Diego at Arizona (joined in progress) MLB

Basketball, high school boys

12:30 p.m.: State Champions Invitational: Sidwell Friends (D.C.) vs. Calvary Christian (Fla.) ESPNU

2:30 p.m.: State Champions Invitational: Norcross (Ga.) vs. Auburn (Wash.) ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Boston at Milwaukee TNT

7 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Golden State TNT

Basketball, NBA G League

4:30 p.m.: Capital City at Raptors 905 NBATV

5 p.m.: Texas at Rio Grande Valley ESPNEWS

7 p.m.: South Bay at Agua Caliente NBATV

Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: The Masters ESPN

Hockey, college men’s Frozen Four

2 p.m.: Denver vs. Michigan ESPN2

5:30 p.m.: Minnesota vs. Minnesota St. ESPNU

Hockey, NHL

5:30 p.m.: Seattle at Chicago Root

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events subject to change

