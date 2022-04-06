The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Somebody needs you

The goal of Somebody Needs You is to match donors with the specific requests of needy Spokane residents.

A single mother of two young children needs a laptop to work toward her GED and a TV.

A family needs two twin beds or bunk beds and dressers.

To donate items, contact PCAP case manager Jodel Frank at New Horizon Care Centers at (509) 995-0674.

