Somebody needs you
Wed., April 6, 2022
The goal of Somebody Needs You is to match donors with the specific requests of needy Spokane residents.
A single mother of two young children needs a laptop to work toward her GED and a TV.
A family needs two twin beds or bunk beds and dressers.
To donate items, contact PCAP case manager Jodel Frank at New Horizon Care Centers at (509) 995-0674.
