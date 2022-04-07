On the Air
UPDATED: Thu., April 7, 2022
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying FS1
4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Call 811 Before You Dig 250 FS1
7:55 p.m.: Formula 1: Practice ESPN2
10:55 p.m.: Formula 1: Qualifying ESPN2
Baseball, college
8 p.m.: Washington at California Pac-12
Lacrosse, college men’s
3 p.m.: Michigan at Penn State ESPNU
Softball, college
4 p.m.: California at Utah Pac-12
5 p.m.: Arizona State at Oregon ESPN2
6 p.m.: Arizona at Oregon State Pac-12
Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: The Masters ESPN
Basketball, high school girls, State Champions Invitational
11 a.m.: Woodward Academy (Ga.) vs. Lake Highland Prep (Fla.) ESPNU
1 p.m.: Centennial (Nev.) vs. Sidwell Friends (D.C.) ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Regional Coverage: Boston at N.Y. Yankees or Chicago White Sox at Detroit MLB
1:10 p.m.: Seattle at Minnesota Root
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Milwaukee at Detroit NBATV
6:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Utah NBATV
Basketball, NBA G League
5:30 p.m.: Delaware at Motor City ESPNU
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Boston at Tampa Bay NHL
Soccer, men’s
Noon: EPL: Wolverhampton at Newcastle United USA
Volleyball, women’s, Athletes Unlimited
7 p.m.: Team Sheilla vs. Team Drews CBSSN
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Seattle at Minnesota 700-AM
Baseball, college
5:45 p.m.: Washington State at Arizona 920-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
2 p.m.: IMSA: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach USA
4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 FS1
9:55 p.m.: Formula 1: Australian Grand Prix ESPN
Boxing, Top Rank
7 p.m.: Mikaela Mayer vs. Jennifer Han ESPN
Baseball, college
3 p.m.: TCU at Texas ESPNU
6 p.m.: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State ESPNU
Hockey, college men’s
5 p.m.: Frozen Four: TBD, Championship ESPN2
Lacrosse, college men’s
9 a.m.: Johns Hopkins at Ohio St. ESPNU
10 a.m.: Duke at Villanova FS1
1 p.m.: North Carolina at Virginia ESPNU
Lacrosse, college women’s
11 a.m.: North Carolina at Syracuse ESPNU
Softball, college
Noon: Alabama at Florida ESPN2
Fishing, Bassmaster Elite Series
5 a.m.: Guaranteed Rate at Chickamauga Lake FS1
Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: The Masters CBS
Horse racing
1:30 p.m.: Wood Memorial, Blue Grass Stakes, Santa Anita Derby NBC
Lacrosse, men’s
2 p.m.: NLL: New York at Buffalo ESPN2
Mixed martial arts
5 p.m.: UFC 273 Prelims ESPN
Baseball, MLB
11:10 a.m.: Seattle at Minnesota Root
1 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees FS1
Hockey, NHL
Noon: Washington at Pittsburgh ABC
4 p.m.: Calgary at Seattle Root
Soccer, men’s
4:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United at Everton USA
7 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea at Southampton USA
9:30 a.m.: EPL: TBA NBC
Noon: MLS: New England at Inter Miami CF ESPN
4:30 p.m.: MLS: L.A. FC at L.A. Galaxy Fox
Soccer, women’s
2:30 p.m.: U.S. vs. Uzbekistan Fox
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB 10 a.m.: Seattle at Minnesota 700-AM
Baseball, college
5:45 p.m.: Washington State at Arizona 920-AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
10:30 a.m.: MotoGP: Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas NBC
12:30 p.m.: IndyCar: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach NBC
Bowling
9 a.m.: PBA Playoffs FS1
11 a.m.: PBA Playoffs FS1
Softball, college
10:30 a.m.: Tennessee at Georgia ESPN2
1 p.m.: Alabama at Florida ESPN2
Fishing, Bassmaster Elite Series
5 a.m.: Guaranteed Rate at Chickamauga Lake FS1
Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: The Masters CBS
Horse racing, NYRA
1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Baseball, MLB
11:10 a.m.: Seattle at Minnesota Root
4 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees ESPN
4 p.m.: TBA ESPN2
4 p.m.: TBA ESPNU
Hockey, NHL
10:30 a.m.: Boston at Washington TNT
1 p.m.: Nashville at Pittsburgh TNT
Soccer, men’s
6 a.m.: EPL: Burnley at Norwich City USA
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Liverpool at Manchester City USA
4:30 p.m.: MLS: Minnesota United FC at Austin FC FS1
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
9 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 92.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Seattle at Minnesota 92.5-FM
Baseball, college
11:45 p.m.: Washington State at Arizona 700-AM
All events subject to change
