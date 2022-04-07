The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

UPDATED: Thu., April 7, 2022

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying FS1

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Call 811 Before You Dig 250 FS1

7:55 p.m.: Formula 1: Practice ESPN2

10:55 p.m.: Formula 1: Qualifying ESPN2

Baseball, college

8 p.m.: Washington at California Pac-12

Lacrosse, college men’s

3 p.m.: Michigan at Penn State ESPNU

Softball, college

4 p.m.: California at Utah Pac-12

5 p.m.: Arizona State at Oregon ESPN2

6 p.m.: Arizona at Oregon State Pac-12

Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: The Masters ESPN

Basketball, high school girls, State Champions Invitational

11 a.m.: Woodward Academy (Ga.) vs. Lake Highland Prep (Fla.) ESPNU

1 p.m.: Centennial (Nev.) vs. Sidwell Friends (D.C.) ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Regional Coverage: Boston at N.Y. Yankees or Chicago White Sox at Detroit MLB

1:10 p.m.: Seattle at Minnesota Root

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Milwaukee at Detroit NBATV

6:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Utah NBATV

Basketball, NBA G League

5:30 p.m.: Delaware at Motor City ESPNU

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Boston at Tampa Bay NHL

Soccer, men’s

Noon: EPL: Wolverhampton at Newcastle United USA

Volleyball, women’s, Athletes Unlimited

7 p.m.: Team Sheilla vs. Team Drews CBSSN

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Seattle at Minnesota 700-AM

Baseball, college

5:45 p.m.: Washington State at Arizona 920-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

2 p.m.: IMSA: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach USA

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 FS1

9:55 p.m.: Formula 1: Australian Grand Prix ESPN

Boxing, Top Rank

7 p.m.: Mikaela Mayer vs. Jennifer Han ESPN

Baseball, college

3 p.m.: TCU at Texas ESPNU

6 p.m.: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State ESPNU

Hockey, college men’s

5 p.m.: Frozen Four: TBD, Championship ESPN2

Lacrosse, college men’s

9 a.m.: Johns Hopkins at Ohio St. ESPNU

10 a.m.: Duke at Villanova FS1

1 p.m.: North Carolina at Virginia ESPNU

Lacrosse, college women’s

11 a.m.: North Carolina at Syracuse ESPNU

Softball, college

Noon: Alabama at Florida ESPN2

Fishing, Bassmaster Elite Series

5 a.m.: Guaranteed Rate at Chickamauga Lake FS1

Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: The Masters CBS

Horse racing

1:30 p.m.: Wood Memorial, Blue Grass Stakes, Santa Anita Derby NBC

Lacrosse, men’s

2 p.m.: NLL: New York at Buffalo ESPN2

Mixed martial arts

5 p.m.: UFC 273 Prelims ESPN

Baseball, MLB

11:10 a.m.: Seattle at Minnesota Root

1 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees FS1

Hockey, NHL

Noon: Washington at Pittsburgh ABC

4 p.m.: Calgary at Seattle Root

Soccer, men’s

4:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United at Everton USA

7 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea at Southampton USA

9:30 a.m.: EPL: TBA NBC

Noon: MLS: New England at Inter Miami CF ESPN

4:30 p.m.: MLS: L.A. FC at L.A. Galaxy Fox

Soccer, women’s

2:30 p.m.: U.S. vs. Uzbekistan Fox

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB 10 a.m.: Seattle at Minnesota 700-AM

Baseball, college

5:45 p.m.: Washington State at Arizona 920-AM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

10:30 a.m.: MotoGP: Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas NBC

12:30 p.m.: IndyCar: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach NBC

Bowling

9 a.m.: PBA Playoffs FS1

11 a.m.: PBA Playoffs FS1

Softball, college

10:30 a.m.: Tennessee at Georgia ESPN2

1 p.m.: Alabama at Florida ESPN2

Fishing, Bassmaster Elite Series

5 a.m.: Guaranteed Rate at Chickamauga Lake FS1

Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: The Masters CBS

Horse racing, NYRA

1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Baseball, MLB

11:10 a.m.: Seattle at Minnesota Root

4 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees ESPN

4 p.m.: TBA ESPN2

4 p.m.: TBA ESPNU

Hockey, NHL

10:30 a.m.: Boston at Washington TNT

1 p.m.: Nashville at Pittsburgh TNT

Soccer, men’s

6 a.m.: EPL: Burnley at Norwich City USA

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Liverpool at Manchester City USA

4:30 p.m.: MLS: Minnesota United FC at Austin FC FS1

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

9 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 92.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Seattle at Minnesota 92.5-FM

Baseball, college

11:45 p.m.: Washington State at Arizona 700-AM

All events subject to change

