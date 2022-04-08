The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 41° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

UPDATED: Fri., April 8, 2022

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

2 p.m.: IMSA: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach USA

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 FS1

9:55 p.m.: Formula 1: Australian Grand Prix ESPN

Boxing, Top Rank

7 p.m.: Mikaela Mayer vs. Jennifer Han ESPN

Baseball, college

3 p.m.: TCU at Texas ESPNU

6 p.m.: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State ESPNU

Hockey, college men’s Frozen Four

5 p.m.: Championship: Denver vs. Minnesota State ESPN2

Lacrosse, college men’s

9 a.m.: Johns Hopkins at Ohio St. ESPNU

10 a.m.: Duke at Villanova FS1

1 p.m.: North Carolina at Virginia ESPNU

Lacrosse, college women’s

11 a.m.: North Carolina at Syracuse ESPNU

Softball, college

Noon: Alabama at Florida ESPN2

Fishing, Bassmaster Elite Series

5 a.m.: Guaranteed Rate at Chickamauga Lake FS1

Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: The Masters CBS

Horse racing

1:30 p.m.: Wood Memorial, Blue Grass Stakes, Santa Anita Derby NBC

Lacrosse, men’s

2 p.m.: NLL: New York at Buffalo ESPN2

Mixed martial arts

5 p.m.: UFC 273 Prelims ESPN

Baseball, MLB

11:10 a.m.: Seattle at Minnesota Root

1 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees FS1

Hockey, NHL

Noon: Washington at Pittsburgh ABC

4 p.m.: Calgary at Seattle Root

Soccer, men’s

4:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United at Everton USA

7 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea at Southampton USA

9:30 a.m.: EPL: TBA NBC

Noon: MLS: New England at Inter Miami CF ESPN

4:30 p.m.: MLS: L.A. FC at L.A. Galaxy Fox

Soccer, women’s

2:30 p.m.: U.S. vs. Uzbekistan Fox

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB 10 a.m.: Seattle at Minnesota 700-AM

Baseball, college

5:45 p.m.: Washington State at Arizona 920-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person