On the Air
UPDATED: Fri., April 8, 2022
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
2 p.m.: IMSA: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach USA
4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 FS1
9:55 p.m.: Formula 1: Australian Grand Prix ESPN
Boxing, Top Rank
7 p.m.: Mikaela Mayer vs. Jennifer Han ESPN
Baseball, college
3 p.m.: TCU at Texas ESPNU
6 p.m.: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State ESPNU
Hockey, college men’s Frozen Four
5 p.m.: Championship: Denver vs. Minnesota State ESPN2
Lacrosse, college men’s
9 a.m.: Johns Hopkins at Ohio St. ESPNU
10 a.m.: Duke at Villanova FS1
1 p.m.: North Carolina at Virginia ESPNU
Lacrosse, college women’s
11 a.m.: North Carolina at Syracuse ESPNU
Softball, college
Noon: Alabama at Florida ESPN2
Fishing, Bassmaster Elite Series
5 a.m.: Guaranteed Rate at Chickamauga Lake FS1
Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: The Masters CBS
Horse racing
1:30 p.m.: Wood Memorial, Blue Grass Stakes, Santa Anita Derby NBC
Lacrosse, men’s
2 p.m.: NLL: New York at Buffalo ESPN2
Mixed martial arts
5 p.m.: UFC 273 Prelims ESPN
Baseball, MLB
11:10 a.m.: Seattle at Minnesota Root
1 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees FS1
Hockey, NHL
Noon: Washington at Pittsburgh ABC
4 p.m.: Calgary at Seattle Root
Soccer, men’s
4:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United at Everton USA
7 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea at Southampton USA
9:30 a.m.: EPL: TBA NBC
Noon: MLS: New England at Inter Miami CF ESPN
4:30 p.m.: MLS: L.A. FC at L.A. Galaxy Fox
Soccer, women’s
2:30 p.m.: U.S. vs. Uzbekistan Fox
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB 10 a.m.: Seattle at Minnesota 700-AM
Baseball, college
5:45 p.m.: Washington State at Arizona 920-AM
All events subject to change
