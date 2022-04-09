Baseball Expanded Glance
UPDATED: Sat., April 9, 2022
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away
New York 2 0 1.000 – 2-0 W-2 2-0 0-0
Tampa Bay 2 0 1.000 – 2-0 W-2 2-0 0-0
Toronto 2 0 1.000 – 2-0 W-2 2-0 0-0
Baltimore 0 2 .000 2 0-2 L-2 0-0 0-2
Boston 0 2 .000 2 0-2 L-2 0-0 0-2
Central W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away
Kansas City 2 0 1.000 – 2-0 W-2 2-0 0-0
Chicago 1 1 .500 1 1-1 W-1 0-0 1-1
Detroit 1 1 .500 1 1-1 L-1 1-1 0-0
Cleveland 0 2 .000 2 0-2 L-2 0-0 0-2
Minnesota 0 2 .000 2 0-2 L-2 0-2 0-0
West W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 2 0 1.000 – 2-0 W-2 0-0 2-0
Seattle 2 0 1.000 – 2-0 W-2 0-0 2-0
Los Angeles 0 2 .000 2 0-2 L-2 0-2 0-0
Oakland 0 2 .000 2 0-2 L-2 0-0 0-2
Texas 0 2 .000 2 0-2 L-2 0-0 0-2
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away
New York 3 0 1.000 – 3-0 W-3 0-0 3-0
Philadelphia 2 0 1.000 ½ 2-0 W-2 2-0 0-0
Atlanta 2 1 .667 1 2-1 W-2 2-1 0-0
Miami 1 1 .500 1½ 1-1 W-1 0-0 1-1
Washington 0 3 .000 3 0-3 L-3 0-3 0-0
Central W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 2 0 1.000 – 2-0 W-2 2-0 0-0
St. Louis 2 0 1.000 – 2-0 W-2 2-0 0-0
Cincinnati 1 2 .333 1½ 1-2 L-2 0-0 1-2
Milwaukee 0 2 .000 2 0-2 L-2 0-0 0-2
Pittsburgh 0 2 .000 2 0-2 L-2 0-0 0-2
West W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away
San Diego 2 1 .667 – 2-1 W-2 0-0 2-1
Colorado 1 1 .500 ½ 1-1 W-1 1-1 0-0
Los Angeles 1 1 .500 ½ 1-1 L-1 0-0 1-1
San Francisco 1 1 .500 ½ 1-1 L-1 1-1 0-0
Arizona 1 2 .333 1 1-2 L-2 1-2 0-0
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s results
Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 3
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 2
Seattle 4, Minnesota 3
Toronto 4, Texas 3
Philadelphia 4, Oakland 2
Kansas City 1, Cleveland 0, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 2
L.A Angels 2, Houston 0
Sunday’s games
Oakland (Jefferies 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 10:05 a.m.
Baltimore (Wells 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 0-0), 10:10 a.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0) at Detroit (Skubal 0-0), 10:10 a.m.
Texas (TBD) at Toronto (Ryu 0-0), 10:37 a.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 0-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-0), 11:10 a.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) at Minnesota (Ober 0-0), 11:10 a.m.
Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-0), 1:07 p.m.
Boston (Houck 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), 4:08 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s results
St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 2
Chicago Cubs 9, Milwaukee 0
Philadelphia 4, Oakland 2
Miami 2, San Francisco 1
Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 0
Colorado 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
San Diego 5, Arizona 2
Sunday’s games
Oakland (Jefferies 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 10:05 a.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 0-0), 10:35 a.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0) at Washington (Fedde 0-0), 10:35 a.m.
Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-0) at St. Louis (Matz 0-0), 11:15 a.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-0), 11:20 a.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 0-0), 12:10 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 0-0) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 0-0) at Arizona (Smith 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Monday’s games
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 11:15 a.m.
Milwaukee at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 3:45 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 4:20 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Angels, 6:38 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 6:45 p.m.
