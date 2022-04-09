The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Baseball Expanded Glance

UPDATED: Sat., April 9, 2022

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away

New York 2 0 1.000 – 2-0 W-2 2-0 0-0

Tampa Bay 2 0 1.000 – 2-0 W-2 2-0 0-0

Toronto 2 0 1.000 – 2-0 W-2 2-0 0-0

Baltimore 0 2 .000 2 0-2 L-2 0-0 0-2

Boston 0 2 .000 2 0-2 L-2 0-0 0-2

Central W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away

Kansas City 2 0 1.000 – 2-0 W-2 2-0 0-0

Chicago 1 1 .500 1 1-1 W-1 0-0 1-1

Detroit 1 1 .500 1 1-1 L-1 1-1 0-0

Cleveland 0 2 .000 2 0-2 L-2 0-0 0-2

Minnesota 0 2 .000 2 0-2 L-2 0-2 0-0

West W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away

Houston 2 0 1.000 – 2-0 W-2 0-0 2-0

Seattle 2 0 1.000 – 2-0 W-2 0-0 2-0

Los Angeles 0 2 .000 2 0-2 L-2 0-2 0-0

Oakland 0 2 .000 2 0-2 L-2 0-0 0-2

Texas 0 2 .000 2 0-2 L-2 0-0 0-2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away

New York 3 0 1.000 – 3-0 W-3 0-0 3-0

Philadelphia 2 0 1.000 ½ 2-0 W-2 2-0 0-0

Atlanta 2 1 .667 1 2-1 W-2 2-1 0-0

Miami 1 1 .500 1½ 1-1 W-1 0-0 1-1

Washington 0 3 .000 3 0-3 L-3 0-3 0-0

Central W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away

Chicago 2 0 1.000 – 2-0 W-2 2-0 0-0

St. Louis 2 0 1.000 – 2-0 W-2 2-0 0-0

Cincinnati 1 2 .333 1½ 1-2 L-2 0-0 1-2

Milwaukee 0 2 .000 2 0-2 L-2 0-0 0-2

Pittsburgh 0 2 .000 2 0-2 L-2 0-0 0-2

West W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away

San Diego 2 1 .667 – 2-1 W-2 0-0 2-1

Colorado 1 1 .500 ½ 1-1 W-1 1-1 0-0

Los Angeles 1 1 .500 ½ 1-1 L-1 0-0 1-1

San Francisco 1 1 .500 ½ 1-1 L-1 1-1 0-0

Arizona 1 2 .333 1 1-2 L-2 1-2 0-0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s results

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 2

Seattle 4, Minnesota 3

Toronto 4, Texas 3

Philadelphia 4, Oakland 2

Kansas City 1, Cleveland 0, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 2

L.A Angels 2, Houston 0

Sunday’s games

Oakland (Jefferies 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 10:05 a.m.

Baltimore (Wells 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 0-0), 10:10 a.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0) at Detroit (Skubal 0-0), 10:10 a.m.

Texas (TBD) at Toronto (Ryu 0-0), 10:37 a.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 0-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-0), 11:10 a.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) at Minnesota (Ober 0-0), 11:10 a.m.

Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-0), 1:07 p.m.

Boston (Houck 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), 4:08 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s results

St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago Cubs 9, Milwaukee 0

Philadelphia 4, Oakland 2

Miami 2, San Francisco 1

Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 0

Colorado 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Diego 5, Arizona 2

Sunday’s games

Oakland (Jefferies 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 10:05 a.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 0-0), 10:35 a.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0) at Washington (Fedde 0-0), 10:35 a.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-0) at St. Louis (Matz 0-0), 11:15 a.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-0), 11:20 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 0-0), 12:10 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 0-0) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 0-0) at Arizona (Smith 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Monday’s games

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 11:15 a.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 3:45 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 4:20 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 6:38 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 6:45 p.m.

