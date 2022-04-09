On the Air
UPDATED: Sat., April 9, 2022
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
10:30 a.m.: MotoGP: Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas NBC
12:30 p.m.: IndyCar: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach NBC
Bowling, PBA
9 a.m.: Playoffs FS1
11 a.m.: Playoffs FS1
Softball, college
10:30 a.m.: Tennessee at Georgia ESPN2
1 p.m.: Alabama at Florida ESPN2
Fishing, Bassmaster Elite Series
5 a.m.: Guaranteed Rate at Chickamauga Lake FS1
Golf, PGA Tour
Noon: The Masters CBS
Horse racing, NYRA
1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Baseball, MLB
11:10 a.m.: Seattle at Minnesota Root
4 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees ESPN
Hockey, NHL
10:30 a.m.: Boston at Washington TNT
1 p.m.: Nashville at Pittsburgh TNT
Soccer, men’s
6 a.m.: EPL: Burnley at Norwich City USA
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Liverpool at Manchester City USA
4:30 p.m.: MLS: Minnesota United FC at Austin FC FS1
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
9 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 92.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Seattle at Minnesota 92.5-FM
Baseball, Northwest League
1:05 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane…………………………………………..103.5-FM
Baseball, college
11:45 p.m.: Washington State at Arizona 700-AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.