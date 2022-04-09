The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
UPDATED: Sat., April 9, 2022

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

10:30 a.m.: MotoGP: Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas NBC

12:30 p.m.: IndyCar: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach NBC

Bowling, PBA

9 a.m.: Playoffs FS1

11 a.m.: Playoffs FS1

Softball, college

10:30 a.m.: Tennessee at Georgia ESPN2

1 p.m.: Alabama at Florida ESPN2

Fishing, Bassmaster Elite Series

5 a.m.: Guaranteed Rate at Chickamauga Lake FS1

Golf, PGA Tour

Noon: The Masters CBS

Horse racing, NYRA

1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Baseball, MLB

11:10 a.m.: Seattle at Minnesota Root

4 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees ESPN

Hockey, NHL

10:30 a.m.: Boston at Washington TNT

1 p.m.: Nashville at Pittsburgh TNT

Soccer, men’s

6 a.m.: EPL: Burnley at Norwich City USA

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Liverpool at Manchester City USA

4:30 p.m.: MLS: Minnesota United FC at Austin FC FS1

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

9 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 92.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Seattle at Minnesota 92.5-FM

Baseball, Northwest League

1:05 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane…………………………………………..103.5-FM

Baseball, college

11:45 p.m.: Washington State at Arizona 700-AM

All events subject to change

