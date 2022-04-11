Former North Central Principal Steve Fisk now at Richland High School

Six weeks after resigning as superintendent of the Colville School District, Steve Fisk has been named the new principal of Richland High School.

Fisk, the former principal of North Central High School in Spokane, is transitioning into his new role this week and is expected to take on full leadership of the school later this spring.

“Steve brings extensive experience and energy to the table,” said Deputy Superintendent Mike Hansen. “Richland High could not have asked for a more capable and caring individual to lead it into the future.”

The Richland School District is led by Superintendent Shelley Redinger, who held the same position at Spokane Public Schools from 2012 to 2020.

In 2013, Redinger promoted Fisk to principal at North Central, where he helped establish the school’s Institute of Science and Technology.

Last spring, Fisk was named superintendent in Colville. He resigned on Feb. 25 during a controversy over masking, but declined to cite reasons for his resignation.

“COVID is an extremely difficult circumstance for everyone, and for me professionally, I needed to take some next steps for myself and move forward,” Fisk said on Feb. 25.

Richland High’s current principal, Tim Praino, has accepted a role as the school district’s executive director of human resources.