Prep roundup: Cole Krepcik knocks in five, Deer Park baseball sweeps Medical Lake; Jake Duer scores four goals in Lakeside soccer win

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Baseball

Deer Park 17, Medical Lake 1: Cole Krepcik went 2 for 5 with five RBIs and five runs and the Stags (8-3, 4-1) beat the Cardinals (10-4, 1-4) in a Northeast A game. Izaac Olietti went 3 for 5 with three RBIs for Deer Park.

Deer Park 9, Medical Lake 4: Braylon Dean went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and the Stags (7-3, 3-1) beat the visiting Cardinals (10-3, 1-3) in a Northeast 1A game, completing a postponed game from April 2. Jared Scott drove in three and Nick Anderson struck out eight in a complete game. Andrew Roberts went 2 for 2 with two RBIs for Medical Lake.

Colville 17, Newport 0: Kris Nussbaum struck out 10 with a pair of hits, an RBI and three runs and the visiting Crimson Hawks (8-4, 4-0) beat the Grizzlies (1-3-1, 0-2) in the first game of a Northeast 1A doubleheader.

Colville 19, Newport 4: Cale Roy went 4 of 4 with a double and three RBIs and the Crimson Hawks (9-4, 5-0) swept the Grizzlies (1-4-1, 0-3).

Boys soccer

Pullman 9, Rogers 0: The Greyhounds (6-2, 5-0) beat the Pirates (0-7, 0-4) in a GSL 2A game.

Lakeside 11, Deer Park 0: Jake Duer scored four goals and assisted two more and the visiting Eagles (6-2, 5-1) beat the Stags (2-4, 2-4) in a Northeast 1A game.

Northwest Christian 6, Newport 0: Gabriel Roth scored a hat trick and the Crusaders (6-1, 5-1) beat the visiting Grizzlies (0-6, 0-6) in a Northeast 1A game. Seum Lee scored Northwest Christian’s first goal on a header and assisted on another goal.

Medical Lake 8, Colville 1: The Cardinals (3-6, 3-3) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (1-5, 1-4) in a Northeast A game.

Golf

NEA at Dominion Meadows: Silas Ng (Riverside) shot 77 to win the boys match and Freeman took the team win. Mykla Kiehn (Newport) shot 94 to win the girls match and Colville won the team competition.

Tennis

Colville girls 3, Riverside 2: No. 1 singles - Hayley McDonald (Rif) def. Meghan Rhodes 7-5, 6-3. No. 1 doubles - Sam Riggles/Grace Waddell (Riv) def. Abby Lytle/Dustie Palm 6-1, 6-1.