Here’s a look at local COVID numbers for Monday, April 11
Tue., April 12, 2022
From staff report
The Spokane Regional Health District reported 122 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and over the weekend.
The district reported no additional deaths.
There are 10 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Spokane hospitals.
The Panhandle Health District reported 19 new COVID cases on Monday and no additional deaths.
There are five Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.
