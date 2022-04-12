Cache Reset
Here’s a look at local COVID numbers for Monday, April 11

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (HOGP)
By Arielle Dreher arielled@spokesman.com(509) 459-5467
From staff report

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 122 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and over the weekend.

The district reported no additional deaths.

There are 10 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Spokane hospitals.

The Panhandle Health District reported 19 new COVID cases on Monday and no additional deaths.

There are five Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.

