On the Air
UPDATED: Tue., April 12, 2022
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, Africa League
9 a.m.: Cape Town vs. Zamalek NBATV
10:30 a.m.: Cobra Sport vs. Espoir Fukash NBATV
Hockey, AHL
4 p.m.: Hershey at Lehigh NHL
Golf, college
1 p.m.: Western Intercollegiate Golf
Golf
4 p.m.: LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship Golf
Baseball, MLB
9 a.m.: Washington at Atlanta or Cleveland at Cincinnati MLB
12:30 p.m.: San Diego at San Francisco or Houston at Arizona MLB
4 p.m.: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees or Seattle at Chi. White Sox MLB
4:10 p.m.: Seattle at Chicago White Sox Root
Basketball, NBA play-in round
4:15 p.m.: Charlotte at Atlanta ESPN
6:35 p.m.: San Antonio at New Orleans ESPN
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia TNT
6:30 p.m.: Los Angeles at Colorado TNT
Soccer, men’s
Noon: UEFA Champions League: Benfica at Liverpool CBS
6 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions: Seattle at NY City FC FS1
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
6 p.m.: WSU Cougar Baseball Coaches Show 920-AM
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at Chicago White Sox 700-AM
Baseball, Northwest League
7:35 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
