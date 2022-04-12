The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
UPDATED: Tue., April 12, 2022

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, Africa League

9 a.m.: Cape Town vs. Zamalek NBATV

10:30 a.m.: Cobra Sport vs. Espoir Fukash NBATV

Hockey, AHL

4 p.m.: Hershey at Lehigh NHL

Golf, college

1 p.m.: Western Intercollegiate Golf

Golf

4 p.m.: LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship Golf

Baseball, MLB

9 a.m.: Washington at Atlanta or Cleveland at Cincinnati MLB

12:30 p.m.: San Diego at San Francisco or Houston at Arizona MLB

4 p.m.: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees or Seattle at Chi. White Sox MLB

4:10 p.m.: Seattle at Chicago White Sox Root

Basketball, NBA play-in round

4:15 p.m.: Charlotte at Atlanta ESPN

6:35 p.m.: San Antonio at New Orleans ESPN

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia TNT

6:30 p.m.: Los Angeles at Colorado TNT

Soccer, men’s

Noon: UEFA Champions League: Benfica at Liverpool CBS

6 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions: Seattle at NY City FC FS1

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

6 p.m.: WSU Cougar Baseball Coaches Show 920-AM

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at Chicago White Sox 700-AM

Baseball, Northwest League

7:35 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

