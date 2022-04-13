On the Air
UPDATED: Wed., April 13, 2022
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, college
5 p.m.: Kentucky at Missouri ESPNU
6 p.m.: Portland at Gonzaga SWX
7 p.m.: Oregon at Washington Pac-12
Baseball, MLB
11:10 a.m.: Seattle at Chicago White Sox Root
4 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees OR L.A. Angels at Texas (8 p.m.) MLB
Basketball, NBA G League Championship
5 p.m.: Rio Grande Valley at Delaware, Game 2 ESPNEWS
Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, First Round Golf
4 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Second Round Golf
Gymnastics, college women’s NCAA championships
10 a.m.: Afternoon Session, Fort Worth, Texas ESPN2
3 p.m.: Evening Session, Fort Worth, Texas ESPN2
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Minnesota at Dallas ESPN
Softball, college
3 p.m.: Stanford at California Pac-12
5 p.m.: Oregon at Arizona ESPN2
5 p.m.: Oregon St. at Washington Pac-12
Volleyball, women’s Athletes Unlimited
5 p.m.: Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team Drews CBSSN
7 p.m.: Team De La Cruz vs. Team Lichtman CBSSN
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
2:45 p.m.: California at Washington St. 920-AM
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Seattle at Chicago White Sox 700-AM
Baseball, Northwest League
7:35 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.