The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 39° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

UPDATED: Wed., April 13, 2022

The Associated Press

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, college

5 p.m.: Kentucky at Missouri ESPNU

6 p.m.: Portland at Gonzaga SWX

7 p.m.: Oregon at Washington Pac-12

Baseball, MLB

11:10 a.m.: Seattle at Chicago White Sox Root

4 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees OR L.A. Angels at Texas (8 p.m.) MLB

Basketball, NBA G League Championship

5 p.m.: Rio Grande Valley at Delaware, Game 2 ESPNEWS

Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, First Round Golf

4 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Second Round Golf

Gymnastics, college women’s NCAA championships

10 a.m.: Afternoon Session, Fort Worth, Texas ESPN2

3 p.m.: Evening Session, Fort Worth, Texas ESPN2

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Minnesota at Dallas ESPN

Softball, college

3 p.m.: Stanford at California Pac-12

5 p.m.: Oregon at Arizona ESPN2

5 p.m.: Oregon St. at Washington Pac-12

Volleyball, women’s Athletes Unlimited

5 p.m.: Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team Drews CBSSN

7 p.m.: Team De La Cruz vs. Team Lichtman CBSSN

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

2:45 p.m.: California at Washington St. 920-AM

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Seattle at Chicago White Sox 700-AM

Baseball, Northwest League

7:35 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person