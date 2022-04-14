To honor the journey of birth and motherhood, Stephanie Courtney invited Black women around the country to display their uneasy reality: Black women are dying in child birth. To discuss this hardship, she created the Black Maternal Health week.

In its finale, Courtney and other Black mothers and families united to showcase that reality in an exhibition that will run Friday from noon to 4 p.m.

“This art exhibit is showing the collection of motherhood, and the power of our history, but it’s also there as a tool to educate the community and start a larger conversation in how we are welcoming children in our community” Courtney, the director of The Learning Project said. “It’s not just about Back women sharing their stories but understanding the history of our health care system. Why is there so much mistrust? What can be different? How can we listen to Black women voices the way we haven’t in the past?”

The week-long program highlights the history of birthing in America while also diving into birth alternatives through community building exercises and seminars. Natural or holistic births, doulas, and other alternatives were explored, including practices that encourage health for both the mother, the family and the newborn.

In light of COVID-19, most of events were virtual, bringing in participants from all over the country. The health week is inspired by the Black Mama’s Matter Alliances an organization with a mission of advancing Black maternal health.

“This is our first pilot that we’re running in the community to establish the first Black Maternal Health Week but build upon it throughout the year to help elevate Black voices and find solution that Black women are facing locally, but issues that Black women are facing across the country.” Courtney said.

According to the CDC, Black women are three to four times more likely to die during childhood than their white women. Within that study, research determined over 60% of those deaths are preventable. Issues around Black women’s maternal health are also heightened by other racial disparities including stress and access to healthier food options. The Black Maternal Health week also comes after the House of Representatives voted 85-8 to expand Medicaid to cover doula services.

“That is a huge win and people need to understand what the bill means and how it’s going to built so many different support systems so mothers who are giving birth don’t have to suffer in silence.” Courtney said.

The exhibition will solely highlight the process of motherhood, telling the process of birth and also the history of America’s gynecology history.

“In order for us to move into a stronger, more conscious , birthing-focused community, we have to have conversations and elevate voices that have been silenced or oppressed,” Courtney said. “Because there are tons of Black women who are going through this mentally and physically everyday.”

Shakayla Delcambre donated photos to exhibit, detailing the story of her journey of birthing mother who also struggles with addiction issue.

She is currently expecting a son this May, but is weary of the delivery. She believes that her past birthing experiences in Spokane have traumatized her and, as a Black woman, put her in more danger.

Delcambre mentioned that during the birth of one of her daughters, she was injured by the epidural needle that still gives her nerve pain. The misplacement of the needle, lodged into someone’s spine when giving birth, created nerve issues for Delcambre, effecting her back, hips and legs. She recalled moments where she would explain her symptoms and doctors would still be skeptical.

“Because of those issues, I went to the emergency room a lot, not knowing what was wrong with me but they labeled me a ‘hypochondriac’ because it was a neurological,” Delcambre said. “Just because they were no symptoms on me.”

Delcambre’s everyday interactions with medical professions also widened the scope of how medical professionals treat Black women as general patients. Her concerns about her overall health, including issues with chronic pain, have often went ignored by health officials.

Due to her experiences in the medical field, Delcambre asked friends and family to attend her doctor’s appointments for emotional support. She experiences PTSD episodes from “being inches away from death” as she recalled moments of being ignored by medical professions.

“Even if I were to speak about the issues. they would let me go home and die,” Delcambre said.

Also part of the exhibit is Brianna Simpson, a Detroit childbirth educator who shared birthing photos of her son. She calls the current relationship between Black birthing people and healthcare professionals “concerning.” Even in a space like Detroit, where the population is 77% Black, Black women’s pain is not a concern nor focus.

“You have the doctors that don’t take mother’s serious when they think something is wrong so you minimize what you’re feeling. And doctors tend to see mothers as numbers, dollars, instead of individuals. When they hear a couple of things they assume something and lump you in a group with the rest of the society.” Simpson said.

Simpson switched from a regular obstetrician-gynecologist to a birthing doula, donating photos of her natural birth at the Ascension Providence Hospital Alternative Birthing Center. She also included photos of her breastfeeding with the hopes of “normalizing a mother nurturing her child in public and it helps normalize the postpartum recovery process.”

“I’m proud of myself.” Simpson said. “The nurses came back and I was breastfeeding and doing the things instinctively without anyone telling or coaching me. They were so shocked that it was instinctual. I took pride in my guided meditations so I was tapped into my power, in tune with my body, and in tune with the Universe.”

For Mother’s Day weekend, the Carl Maxey Center has agreed to host the Black Maternal Health Art exhibit again. Courtney hopes that the temporary exhibit will have an impact on how community support is another important piece to the birthing process and new parents.

“It’s different when people know they are supported and their community culture that is around them ensures that,” Courtney said. “We want to share this in other spaces and we are going to be in different locations to not only share this, but also look for opportunities to build upon it. Our goal is to elevate Black voices in different ways.”