UPDATED: Fri., April 15, 2022

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

Noon: AMA Supercross NBC

5 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Pinty FS1

Baseball, college

2:05 p.m.: Oregon at Washington Pac-12 Washington

4 p.m.: Stanford at UCLA Pac-12

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Arizona at N.Y. Mets MLB

1 p.m.: Atlanta at San Diego FS1

4 p.m.: St. Louis at Milwaukee or Chi. Cubs at Colorado MLB

6 p.m.: Houston at Seattle Root

7 p.m.: Cincinnati at L.A Dodgers or Chi. Cubs at Colorado MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

10:10 a.m.: Utah at Dallas ESPN/Root

12:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Memphis ESPN

3 p.m.: Toronto at Philadelphia ESPN

5:30 p.m.: Denver at Golden State ABC

Bowling, college women

5 p.m.: NCAA Championship ESPNU

Football, college

10 a.m.: Georgia Spring Game ESPN2

11 a.m.: Oregon St. Spring Game Pac-12

Football, USFL

4:30 p.m.: New Jersey at Birmingham Fox 28/NBC

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: RBC Heritage Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: RBC Heritage CBS

4 p.m.: LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship Golf

Gymnastics, college women

10 a.m.: NCAA Championships: Final ABC

Hockey, NHL

9:30 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Boston NHL

Noon: Minnesota at St. Louis ABC

4 p.m.: Toronto at Ottawa NHL

7 p.m.: New Jersey at Seattle………………………………………………………..Root

Lacrosse, college men

9 a.m.: Rutgers at Michigan ESPNU

1 p.m.: Syracuse at North Carolina ESPNU

3 p.m.: Penn St. at Johns Hopkins ESPNU

MMA

5:30 p.m.: UFC Fight Night Main Card: Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad ESPN

Rugby, MLR

3 p.m.: San Diego at Seattle Root

Soccer, men, MLS

4:30 a.m.: EPL: Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur USA

7 a.m.: EPL: Norwich City at Manchester United USA

7 p.m.: Inter Miami CF at Seattle FS1

Softball, college

11 a.m.: Texas A&M at Tennessee ESPNU

Noon: Oregon at Arizona Pac-12

2 p.m.: Oregon St. at Washington Pac-12

3 p.m.: Georgia at Missouri ESPN2

5 p.m.: Kentucky at Arkansas ESPN2

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

11 a.m.: California at Washington St. 920-AM

Noon: Portland at Gonzaga 790-AM

Baseball, MLB

5 p.m.: Houston at Seattle 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

5:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene (DH) 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

