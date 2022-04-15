On the Air
UPDATED: Fri., April 15, 2022
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
Noon: AMA Supercross NBC
5 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Pinty FS1
Baseball, college
2:05 p.m.: Oregon at Washington Pac-12 Washington
4 p.m.: Stanford at UCLA Pac-12
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Arizona at N.Y. Mets MLB
1 p.m.: Atlanta at San Diego FS1
4 p.m.: St. Louis at Milwaukee or Chi. Cubs at Colorado MLB
6 p.m.: Houston at Seattle Root
7 p.m.: Cincinnati at L.A Dodgers or Chi. Cubs at Colorado MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
10:10 a.m.: Utah at Dallas ESPN/Root
12:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Memphis ESPN
3 p.m.: Toronto at Philadelphia ESPN
5:30 p.m.: Denver at Golden State ABC
Bowling, college women
5 p.m.: NCAA Championship ESPNU
Football, college
10 a.m.: Georgia Spring Game ESPN2
11 a.m.: Oregon St. Spring Game Pac-12
Football, USFL
4:30 p.m.: New Jersey at Birmingham Fox 28/NBC
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: RBC Heritage Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: RBC Heritage CBS
4 p.m.: LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship Golf
Gymnastics, college women
10 a.m.: NCAA Championships: Final ABC
Hockey, NHL
9:30 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Boston NHL
Noon: Minnesota at St. Louis ABC
4 p.m.: Toronto at Ottawa NHL
7 p.m.: New Jersey at Seattle………………………………………………………..Root
Lacrosse, college men
9 a.m.: Rutgers at Michigan ESPNU
1 p.m.: Syracuse at North Carolina ESPNU
3 p.m.: Penn St. at Johns Hopkins ESPNU
MMA
5:30 p.m.: UFC Fight Night Main Card: Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad ESPN
Rugby, MLR
3 p.m.: San Diego at Seattle Root
Soccer, men, MLS
4:30 a.m.: EPL: Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur USA
7 a.m.: EPL: Norwich City at Manchester United USA
7 p.m.: Inter Miami CF at Seattle FS1
Softball, college
11 a.m.: Texas A&M at Tennessee ESPNU
Noon: Oregon at Arizona Pac-12
2 p.m.: Oregon St. at Washington Pac-12
3 p.m.: Georgia at Missouri ESPN2
5 p.m.: Kentucky at Arkansas ESPN2
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
11 a.m.: California at Washington St. 920-AM
Noon: Portland at Gonzaga 790-AM
Baseball, MLB
5 p.m.: Houston at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
5:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene (DH) 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.