On the Air
UPDATED: Sat., April 16, 2022
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying (taped) FS1
4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Food City Dirt Race Fox 28
Baseball, college
10 a.m.: Florida at Vanderbilt ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore or Minnesota at Boston MLB
1 p.m.: Houston at Seattle or Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers MLB
1 p.m.: Houston at Seattle Root
4 p.m.: Atlanta at San Diego ESPN/ESPN2
Basketball, NBA playoffs
10 a.m.: Atlanta at Miami TNT
12:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Boston ABC
3:30 p.m.: Chicago at Milwaukee TNT
6 p.m.: New Orleans at Phoenix TNT
Figure skating
Noon: World Figure Skating Championships NBC
Football, USFL
9 a.m.: Houston vs. Michigan NBC
1 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. New Orleans USA
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: RBC Heritage Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: RBC Heritage CBS
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: Florida at Detroit ESPN
3 p.m.: St. Louis at Nashville NHL
Lacrosse, college women
11 a.m.: Arizona State at Colorado Pac-12
1 p.m.: USC at Oregon Pac-12
Soccer, men
4 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea at Leeds United USA
6:15 a.m.: EPL: Leicester City at Newcastle United USA
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City at Wolverhampton USA
1 p.m.: MLS: Sporting K.C. at L.A. FC ESPN
Softball, college
8 a.m.: Princeton at Yale ESPNU
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
Noon: Houston at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
6:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5 FM
All events subject to change
