UPDATED: Sat., April 16, 2022

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying (taped) FS1

4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Food City Dirt Race Fox 28

Baseball, college

10 a.m.: Florida at Vanderbilt ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore or Minnesota at Boston MLB

1 p.m.: Houston at Seattle or Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers MLB

1 p.m.: Houston at Seattle Root

4 p.m.: Atlanta at San Diego ESPN/ESPN2

Basketball, NBA playoffs

10 a.m.: Atlanta at Miami TNT

12:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Boston ABC

3:30 p.m.: Chicago at Milwaukee TNT

6 p.m.: New Orleans at Phoenix TNT

Figure skating

Noon: World Figure Skating Championships NBC

Football, USFL

9 a.m.: Houston vs. Michigan NBC

1 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. New Orleans USA

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: RBC Heritage Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: RBC Heritage CBS

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: Florida at Detroit ESPN

3 p.m.: St. Louis at Nashville NHL

Lacrosse, college women

11 a.m.: Arizona State at Colorado Pac-12

1 p.m.: USC at Oregon Pac-12

Soccer, men

4 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea at Leeds United USA

6:15 a.m.: EPL: Leicester City at Newcastle United USA

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City at Wolverhampton USA

1 p.m.: MLS: Sporting K.C. at L.A. FC ESPN

Softball, college

8 a.m.: Princeton at Yale ESPNU

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM

Noon: Houston at Seattle 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

6:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5 FM

All events subject to change

