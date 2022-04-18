The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

UPDATED: Mon., April 18, 2022

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, College

3 p.m.: BYU at Utah Pac-12

6 p.m.: Arizona at Creighton CBS Sports

Baseball, MLB

6:40 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Root

7 p.m.: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers TBS

Basketball, NBA Playoffs

4:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Miami, Game 2 TNT

5:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Memphis, Game 2 NBA

7 p.m.: New Orleans at Phoenix, Game 2 TNT

Golf, PGA

Noon: PGA Professional Championship Third Round GOLF

Hockey, NHL

7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Anaheim ESPN

Lacrosse, College

3:30 p.m.: Loyola at Georgetown CBS Sports

Soccer, Men’s

11:30 a.m.: German Cup Semifinal: SC Freiburg at Hamburg ESPN2

Noon: Coppa Italia Semifinal: AC Milan at Inter Milan CBS Sports

Noon: Premier League: Manchester United at Liverpool USA

Softball, College

3 p.m.: UC Davis at California Pac-12

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM

Baseball, MILB

6:30 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sports Talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events subject to change

