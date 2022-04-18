On the air
UPDATED: Mon., April 18, 2022
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, College
3 p.m.: BYU at Utah Pac-12
6 p.m.: Arizona at Creighton CBS Sports
Baseball, MLB
6:40 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Root
7 p.m.: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers TBS
Basketball, NBA Playoffs
4:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Miami, Game 2 TNT
5:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Memphis, Game 2 NBA
7 p.m.: New Orleans at Phoenix, Game 2 TNT
Golf, PGA
Noon: PGA Professional Championship Third Round GOLF
Hockey, NHL
7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Anaheim ESPN
Lacrosse, College
3:30 p.m.: Loyola at Georgetown CBS Sports
Soccer, Men’s
11:30 a.m.: German Cup Semifinal: SC Freiburg at Hamburg ESPN2
Noon: Coppa Italia Semifinal: AC Milan at Inter Milan CBS Sports
Noon: Premier League: Manchester United at Liverpool USA
Softball, College
3 p.m.: UC Davis at California Pac-12
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM
Baseball, MILB
6:30 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports Talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events subject to change
