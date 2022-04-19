Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

All The Things: Furniture and Home Decor Market – Shop from more than 60 local artists, home decor, handmade goods, furniture, beauty products, jewelry and more. Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Kootenai County Fairgrounds, 4056 N. Government Way, Coeur d’Alene. $6.25/general admission. (208) 765-4969.

Classes/Workshops

Sew Uniquely You April Classes – April 25: Elna Club, 10 a.m.-noon or 1-3 p.m.; April 26: Sew at Own Pace, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $20; April 30: Youth Sew: 10 a.m.-noon. $10. Monday, Sew Uniquely You, 11402 N. Newport Highway, Suite C. (509) 467-8210.

World Drumming – Learn the basic art of drumming as a gateway to explore the culture and music of Africa, Brazil, Cuba and the Middle East. For more information and register at: campusce.net/spokane/course/course.aspx?c=1086. Thursdays through June 15, 4 p.m. Spokane Community College, 1810 N. Greene St. $40.

Youth Pottery with Alydia Grover – Learn how to make pinch pots, coil pots, the basic knowledge of throwing pots on the wheel and about tools, terminology and studio etiquette. Mondays through May 16, 6-8 p.m. Open to children age 11-15. Cost includes tools for studio use only, studio glazes, wheels and the firing of all finished works. Monday, Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $135. (208) 930-1876.

Morning Beginner Pottery with J. Goolsbey – Learn the fundamentals of pottery including throwing on the wheel, uses of tools and materials needed for the ceramic arts. Mondays through May 30, 10 a.m.-noon. Open to all, age 16 and older. Monday, Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $185. (208) 930-1876.

Morning Intermediate Pottery with J. Goolsbey – Students apply all prior knowledge and basic skills to create functional and complete works. Learn new skills, material use and tool applications. Tuesdays through May 31, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Open to all, age 16 and older. Tuesday, Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $225. (208) 930-1876.

Evening Beginner Pottery with L. Schollaert – Learn the fundamentals of pottery including throwing on the wheel, uses of tools and materials needed for the ceramic arts. Tuesdays through May 31, 6-8 p.m. Open to all, age 15 and older. Tuesday, Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $185. (208) 930-1876.

Fiber Arts Studio – Bring a spinning wheel, knitting needles and/or crochet hooks and yarn and create with other fiber artists. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-noon. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. $3 donation. (509) 447-9277.

Drawing Fundamentals for Teens – Marlene Laurich leads students in line, shape, form and space drawing techniques. Open to children age 12-15. Sponsored by the Kalispel Tribe youth art grant. Supplies and snacks provided. Call (509) 448-9277 or visit createarts.org to register. Masks required. Wednesday, 3-5 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Drop in and Draw – Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Afternoon Intermediate Pottery with L. Schollaert – Students apply all prior knowledge and basic skills to create functional and complete works. Learn new skills, material use and tool applications. Wednesdays through June 2, 12:30-3 p.m. Open to all, age 16 and older. Thursday, Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $225. (208) 930-1876.

Illuminated Manuscripts: Rapunzel with Hannah Charlton – Create small illuminated manuscript pages from famous fairy tales. Open to adults. April 30 and May 7, 9-11:30 a.m. Masks required. Saturday, Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $65. (509) 325-1500.

Youth Pottery with Alydia Grover – Learn how to make pinch pots, coil pots, the basic knowledge of throwing pots on the wheel and about tools, terminology and studio etiquette. Open to children age 7 and older. Saturdays through May 21, 10 a.m.-noon. Saturday, Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $135. (208) 930-1876.

Intro to Wet Felting: Slippers – Learn how to wet felt and finish the class with a pair of slippers. Open to students age 16 and older. Register at gizmo-cda.org/classes.html. Cost does not include fiber. Instructed by Elyse Hochstadt. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $120. (208) 929-4029.

Beginner Pine Needle Basket Making with B. Snarr – Students learn to create, and bring home a finished 4-5” diameter pine needle basket. All materials provided. Open to all, age 13 and older. Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $75. (208) 930-1876.

Storycatcher Event: Photographic Memories – Sara Ruggles, public historian, leads the event creating a chapter in her memoir using only photographs. Participants need to bring in personal pictures to create their own chapters. Register at forms.office.com/r/pP8EhGgNC. Saturday, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Watercolor with Sam Brooks – An all-levels watercolor class, meeting the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Call (509) 447-9277 for a list of supplies. Register by mail, P.O. Box 1173, or online at createarts.org. May 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. $20/class. (509) 447-9277.

Learning Circle: The Science of Well-Being – A series of challenges designed to increase your happiness and build more productive habits. Registration is required, hosted online. Tuesdays through May 3-24, 6:30 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Film Photography and Darkroom Printing with A. Meredith and S. Darcy – Learn about tools and techniques to shoot film photography and develop film in a darkroom with original equipment and chemicals. Wednesdays through May 4-25, 5:30-8:30 p.m. open to all, age 14 and older. Wednesday, May 4, Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $200. (208) 930-1876.

Fiber Arts Studio – Bring a spinning wheel, knitting needles and/or crochet hooks and yarn and create with other fiber artists. May 4, 10 a.m.-noon. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. $3 donation. (509) 447-9277.

Drawing Fundamentals for Teens – Marlene Laurich leads students in line, shape, form and space drawing techniques. Open to children age 12-15. Sponsored by the Kalispel Tribe youth art grant. Supplies and snacks provided. Call (509) 448-9277 or visit createarts.org to register. Masks required. May 4, 3-5 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Drop in and Draw – Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. May 4, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Home/Garden

Buying a Home – Part three of the library’s financial literacy series with Financial Coach, Kurtis Kelly, from Canopy Credit Union. Hosted online.Visit spokanelibrary.org to register. Tuesday, 11 a.m.-noon. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Container Gardening – Master Gardener Marilyn Lloyd teaches how to grow fresh vegetables in containers.Presented by the Spokane Master Gardeners and Spokane County Library District. Register at scld.org. Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Online. Free.

Growing a Pollinator Garden – Northeast Chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society presents a discussion on how to use native and waterwise plants to build a pollinators’ garden. Saturday, 1-2 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Free. (509) 444-5390.

Yardening with Karol Startzel – Karol Startzel presents ‘yardening’ facts, tips and resources for the best manicured lawns.“Yardening” is defined as homeowners with trees, shrubs, and lawns to maintain but no interest in gardening as a hobby. May 5, 4-6 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Free. (509) 444-5390.

Master Gardener’s Garden Fair & Plant Sale – Every purchase raises funds to benefit local educational programs, maintain horticultural demonstration beds, support community gardens, and keep the Master Gardener volunteer program strong. Located at Washington State University Extension Office. Open shopping to the public on Saturday and Sunday. May 7-8, Noon. 222 N Havana Street. (509) 335-3564.

Master Gardeners Plant Clinic – Learn from Master Gardeners about horticulture issues, including plant selection, installation and maintenance; plant problem diagnosis and treatment; environmentally sound gardening practices; pest identification and management; and effective landscaping practices. For information about required supplies, call (509) 477-2181 or email mastergardener@spokanecounty.org. First and third Fridays, April 1-Oct. 21, 1-5 p.m. Presented by the Spokane Master Gardeners and Spokane County Library District. May 6, 1-5 p.m. Cheney Library, 610 First St., Cheney. Free. (509) 893-8280