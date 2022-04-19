Literary Calendar

Get Lit! Festival – Featured authors include Chen Chen, Brandon Hobson, Lesley Nneka Arimah, Rena Priest, Taneum Bambrick, Beth Piatote and many others. Events include a live Dungeons and Dragons game; a Poetry Salon; a reading and chapbook release inspired by The Scoop ice-cream flavors; events celebrating local anthologies and presses; a book fair with more than 20 regional organizations and more. Events are presented at multiple venues across Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, including The Hive, The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, Spokane Falls Community College, North Idaho College, The Bing Crosby Theater and the Montvale Event Center. Purchase festival authors’ books at Auntie’s Bookstore. For more information visit inside.ewu.edu/getlit/2022-festival-information. Thursday, $15 plus fees/weekend pass.

Scribbler’s Society Virtual Writing Club – Writers of all ages meet via Zoom to write, edit drafts and take part in critique sessions. Email Lindsay Moore at lmoore@cdalibrary.org to register. Monday, 3-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Storytime Shorts – Hear stories that help children learn language and early literacy skills. Every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/SpokaneCountyLibraryDistrict. Also available on YouTube at scld.org/storytime-shorts-playlist. Tuesday and Thursday , Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Imaginarium: Creative Play for Preschoolers – Discover new ways to play together and spark your young one’s healthy mental, social, and emotional growth. Meet other families, eat a healthy snack, and get creative. Each program features a playful story-time and an optional crafting project. Ages five and younger. Tuesday, 1-2 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Drop In and Write – Bring works in progress to share, get inspired with creative prompts and spend some focused time writing. Hosted by local writers Jenny Davis and Hannah Engel. Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Well-Read Non-Fiction Club – Discussion of “These Precious Days,” by Ann Patchett. Tuesday, 6 p.m. Well-Read Moose Bookstore, 2048 N. Main St., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 215-2265.

Virtual Storytime – A virtual storytime for preschoolers held on Zoom. Visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events to register. Wednesday, 10-10:30 a.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Pageturners Book Club – Discussion of “Beloved,” by Toni Morrison. Masks required. Wednesday, 10:15 a.m.-noon. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Wonder Wednesdays – A virtual storytime featuring books about imagination, creativity, adventure and exploration. Visit cdalibrary.com/library-events for the Zoom link. Wednesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Online Storytime – Read stories, sing songs and share fingerplays. Open to children ages 2-5 and their families. Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. Register at scld.org. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Zoom: Mystery-Thriller Book Group – Patricia Meredith discusses her book, “Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Taker.” Email Linda at auntiesbooks@gmail.com for the Zoom link. Thursday, Noon-1 p.m. Presented by Auntie’s Bookstore. Free.

Mystery-Thriller Book Group – Special guest Patricia Meredith will give us an up-front overview of her book “Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Taker” and walk us through the history of Spokane that led her to write it. You may request to be added to the Zoom list by contacting Linda at auntiesbooks@gmail.com. Virtual. Thursday, Noon-1 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. (509) 838-0206.

Danielle Evans – Danielle Evans reads from her works, “The Office of Historical Corrections” and “Before You Suffocate Your Own Fool Self.” For more information, visit prhspeakers.com. Thursday, 6-7 p.m. Whitworth University, 300 W. Hawthorne Road. Free. (509) 777-1000.

Independent Bookstore Day – Shop new and used books with a chance to spin a prize wheel. Friday 10 a.m. Well-Read Moose Bookstore, 2048 N. Main St., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 215-2265.

Self-Published Story Time – Join Miss Delaney on the Children’s Library Facebook page as she reads stories written by self-published authors. Visit cdalibrary.org for more information. Friday, 3-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Independent Bookstore Day! – Singer/songwriter/guitarist and author Jackson Lundy performs and reads from his book, “Stella, My Dear.” Featuring activities and giveaways throughout the day. Saturday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wishing Tree Books, 1410 E. 11th Ave. Free. (509) 315-9875.

Blood on Bloomsday – Celebrate the release of local author Chris Bieker’s, “Blood on Bloomsday.” The second installment in her Rex Begonia mystery series. Saturday, 7 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. (509) 838-0206.