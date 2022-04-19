The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
UPDATED: Tue., April 19, 2022

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Lacrosse, college women’s

2 p.m.: Penn at Princeton ESPNU

Softball, college

4 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Tennessee ESPN

Golf

Noon: PGA Professional Championship Golf

Mixed martial arts

6 p.m.: PFL 1: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights ESPN

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers or Philadelphia at Colorado MLB

4 p.m.: San Francisco at N.Y. Mets or Toronto at Boston MLB

6:40 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Root

7 p.m.: Texas at Seattle or Baltimore at Oakland (joined in progress) MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

4 p.m.: Brooklyn at Boston TNT

5 p.m.: Philadelphia at Toronto NBATV

6:30 p.m.: Chicago at Milwaukee TNT

Hockey, NHL

5:30 p.m.: Dallas at Edmonton NHL

7 p.m.: Colorado at Seattle Root

Soccer, men’s

11:30 a.m.: FC Union Berlin at RB Leipzig ESPN2

11:45 a.m.: Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea USA

Noon: Fiorentina at Juventus CBSSN

7 p.m.: Liga MX: Atlas at Monterrey FS1

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Texas at Seattle 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

