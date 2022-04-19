On the Air
UPDATED: Tue., April 19, 2022
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Lacrosse, college women’s
2 p.m.: Penn at Princeton ESPNU
Softball, college
4 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Tennessee ESPN
Golf
Noon: PGA Professional Championship Golf
Mixed martial arts
6 p.m.: PFL 1: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights ESPN
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers or Philadelphia at Colorado MLB
4 p.m.: San Francisco at N.Y. Mets or Toronto at Boston MLB
6:40 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Root
7 p.m.: Texas at Seattle or Baltimore at Oakland (joined in progress) MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
4 p.m.: Brooklyn at Boston TNT
5 p.m.: Philadelphia at Toronto NBATV
6:30 p.m.: Chicago at Milwaukee TNT
Hockey, NHL
5:30 p.m.: Dallas at Edmonton NHL
7 p.m.: Colorado at Seattle Root
Soccer, men’s
11:30 a.m.: FC Union Berlin at RB Leipzig ESPN2
11:45 a.m.: Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea USA
Noon: Fiorentina at Juventus CBSSN
7 p.m.: Liga MX: Atlas at Monterrey FS1
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Texas at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
