Social Calendar

Walk for Water Fundraiser – Join students and community members pledging a 3.6 mile Walk for Water. Picnic open to all. All proceeds benefit the Thirst Project. Sunday, 12:30-1:00 p.m. Coeur d’Alene High School, 5530 N. Fourth St., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 667-4507.

Sparkle and Spend – A live auction fundraiser with dinner and no-host beer and wine service. Purchase tickets at spokanepreservation.ejoinme.org/Sparkle-Spend. Proceeds benefit Spokane Preservation Advocates. Saturday, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Barrister Winery, 1213 W. Railroad Ave. $80/person. (509) 465-3591.

Washington Talking Book & Braille Library GiveBIG Campaign – GiveBIG is a 48-hour-long online giving campaign that supports nonprofits statewide. Support the library’s equipment, collections and additional programming needs. To contribute, visit wagives.org/organization/Washington-Talking-Book-Braille-Library May 3-4, Presented by Washington Talking Book & Braille Library.

“LR Montgomery Art Show” – “LR Montgomery Art Show,” mixed media by LR Montgomery. A portion of the proceeds from works sold will benefit the Spokane Riverkeeper. May 6, 5-8 p.m. 35 W. Main Ave. (509) 232-1950.

