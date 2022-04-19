Somebody needs you
UPDATED: Tue., April 19, 2022
The goal of Somebody Needs You is to match donors with the specific requests of needy Spokane residents.
A single mom with two children in need of a highchair and clothes for her 1- and 3-year-olds, size 2T girls and 3T boys.
To donate items, contact Teresa Cons, of New Horizon Care Centers PCAP, at (509) 435-7572.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.