UPDATED: Wed., April 20, 2022
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, college
5 p.m.: Missouri at LSU ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Detroit or Chicago White Sox at Cleveland MLB
3:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Miami or Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs MLB
6:30 p.m.: Texas at Seattle or Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs MLB
6:40 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Root
Basketball, NBA playoffs
4:30 p.m.: Memphis at Minnesota TNT
6 p.m.: Dallas at Utah NBATV
7 p.m.: Golden State at Denver TNT
Basketball, Africa League
6 p.m.: FAP vs. Cobra Sport (Taped) NBATV
Golf
5 a.m.: DP World Tour: ISPS Handa Championship Golf
12:30 p.m.: PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans Golf
3:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: LA Open Golf
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Toronto at Tampa Bay ESPN
Soccer, men’s, Premier League
11:45 a.m.: Southampton at Burnley USA
Softball, college
5 p.m.: Clemson at Florida State ESPN2
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Texas at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
