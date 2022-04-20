The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
UPDATED: Wed., April 20, 2022

The Associated Press

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, college

5 p.m.: Missouri at LSU ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Detroit or Chicago White Sox at Cleveland MLB

3:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Miami or Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs MLB

6:30 p.m.: Texas at Seattle or Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs MLB

6:40 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Root

Basketball, NBA playoffs

4:30 p.m.: Memphis at Minnesota TNT

6 p.m.: Dallas at Utah NBATV

7 p.m.: Golden State at Denver TNT

Basketball, Africa League

6 p.m.: FAP vs. Cobra Sport (Taped) NBATV

Golf

5 a.m.: DP World Tour: ISPS Handa Championship Golf

12:30 p.m.: PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans Golf

3:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: LA Open Golf

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Toronto at Tampa Bay ESPN

Soccer, men’s, Premier League

11:45 a.m.: Southampton at Burnley USA

Softball, college

5 p.m.: Clemson at Florida State ESPN2

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Texas at Seattle 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

